Guardians Stay Alive in Game 4 Behind the Unlikeliest of October Heroes

With their season on the line, the Guardians turned to the unlikeliest of players to jump-start their offense in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Patrick Bailey was hardly anyone’s idea of an offensive savior, but that’s exactly what he became on Thursday night.

The Guardians forced the ALDS back to Cleveland with a 9–5 win over the White Sox in Chicago on Thursday night. They trailed the South Siders 2–0 in the top of the fifth inning when Bailey pinch-hit for Austin Hedges. He proceeded to launch a 3–1 pitch from Erick Fedde into the right-field stands, and all of a sudden, Cleveland was alive.

Patrick Bailey slugs one out! pic.twitter.com/n2IAq0q36i — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2026

Three batters later, José Ramírez followed with a two-run shot, and the Guardians had their first lead of the game. That 3–2 margin didn’t hold for long, as the White Sox answered back with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning. An RBI double from Travis Bazzana tied things up in the top of the sixth, setting the stage for Bailey once again.

Grant Taylor entered the game to face the 27-year-old catcher, and on his third pitch, Bailey laced a curveball into left field. Bazzana scored and the Guardians were in front for good. The wheels fell off for the White Sox soon after, as Cleveland added four more runs in the frame to take a 9–4 lead.

PATRICK BAILEY!



Guardians take the lead again! pic.twitter.com/moTngem8i5 — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2026

Bailey won back-to-back Gold Gloves for the Giants in 2024 and ‘25, but his bat lagged so far behind his defense that San Francisco opted to trade him to the Guardians on May 9. In 30 games before the deal, he was slashing .146/.213/.183 with one home run and five RBIs. Think about that. The Giants were willing to give up on a young, two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher because his bat was so bad. Bailey’s offense did improve in Cleveland but not enough to make his bat a true threat.

He finished the regular season hitting .206 with a .607 OPS, 10 home runs and a well below-average wRC+ of 71 in 112 games.

Those are not exactly the numbers of a player you expect to break out in October when the lights are brightest. But over the past two nights in Chicago, that’s exactly what Bailey has done.

In Game 3, Bailey went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run. That was enough to convince manager Stephen Vogt to pull Hedges in favor of him in the fifth on Thursday night. Bailey paid off that confidence by going 2-for-3 with a home run and the go-ahead RBI single.

Bailey’s sudden offensive emergence has been part of a team-wide surge over the past two games. An offense that finished in the bottom 10 of the league in most categories has suddenly found life. They outscored the White Sox 18–8 in Games 3 and 4 after scoring three total runs in the first two contests of the series. Some of that may have to do with Chicago’s shaky pitching staff, but it’s hard to argue Cleveland isn’t in a groove right now after pounding out 21 hits in the last 18 innings.

Bailey has been at the center of that offensive breakout, emerging as an unlikely catalyst for a team that looked dead in the water after two games. Now the Guardians are heading home with a chance to complete a remarkable comeback and advance to the ALCS.

The White Sox are now trying to avoid becoming the first team to blow a 2-0 lead in a division series since Cleveland allowed the Yankees to come back in the 2017 ALDS. The current Guardians squad has a chance to replicate the feat from the other side.

Somehow, a guy nobody expected to provide an offensive spark has done just that and become one of the biggest reasons Cleveland has a chance to finish the comeback.