UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes pre-fight press conference free live stream
We’re now just a couple days out from UFC 314, and that means that the event’s pre-fight press conference is set to go down tonight (April 10) in Miami, FL.
The main event of UFC 314 is a fight for the vacant featherweight title between Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski, who is looking to become a two-time champion after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his last fight at UFC 298.
The card’s co-main event is a pivotal lightweight bout between former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. “The Baddy” is undefeated since he joined the UFC, while Chandler is currently on a two-fight skid and will try to get back on track when he meets the brash Liverpudlian.
READ MORE: Petr Yan calls out UFC bogeyman for title fight eliminator
UFC 314 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The UFC 314 main card also features a pair of huge featherweight tilts with Bryce Mitchell taking on Jean Silva in a highly-anticipated grudge match before former interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez welcomes Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to the UFC.
The main card action opens with light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes, and the night’s prelims include standout fights like Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodston, Virna Jandiroba vs. Yan Xiaonan, and Chase Hooper vs. Jim Miller.
The UFC 314 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
READ MORE: UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 314 weigh-in coverage as well as staff predictions for every main card matchup, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC veteran announces surprise retirement at 28 years old
- UFC 316 adds rebooked fight after last-minute Mexico cancellation
- Sean O’Malley tells fans not to watch his next fight at UFC 316
- UFC double-champ has belt stolen after address gets leaked
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.