Week 16 On SI NFL Power Rankings: New No. 1 And Rookie Report Card
There is a new No. 1 team in the On SI NFL Power Rankings.
With the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Bills moved from No. 3 to No. 1 and the Lions dipped from No. 1 to No. 4.
In the victory, Bills quarterback Josh Allen might have solidified his NFL MVP resume. Allen has 25 touchdown passes and 11 rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.
The Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings are 12-2. This is the first time a conference has had three teams with 12-plus wins entering Week 16 since the AFC in 1984.
Our rankings are assembled via a vote of the On SI NFL team publishers. This week, we ranked the teams and graded the rookie classes.
Let’s dive in.
32. Tennessee Titans (-)
The Titans have had two good long-term pieces from from their draft class in left tackle JC Latham and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. also looks to have a future. Three good pieces is worthy of a strong grade. Grade: B. — Jeremy Brener, Tennessee Titans On SI
31. New York Giants (-)
This is by far the best draft class of general manager Joe Schoen’s three seasons and perhaps the best class this team has had in years. New York found five starters (receiver Malik Nabers, safety Tyler Nubin, cornerback Dru Phillips, tight end Theo Johnson, and running back Tyrone Tracy), which helps form a solid foundation. The only drawback is that injuries have cut short a few of the members’ seasons, but the future is bright for this group. Grade: A. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
30. Carolina Panthers (-5)
After a couple wins and a few promising losses in a row, the Panthers came crashing back down to earth against the Cowboys. One bright spot was undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker, who came through with a huge game, posting 110 yards and a touchdown. Sadly, the rest of Carolina’s rookie class isn’t doing so well. Xavier Legette is struggling with drops, Jonathan Brooks is on IR and Trevin Wallace and Chau Smith-Wade have been inconsistent at best on defense. Grade: C. —Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
29. Las Vegas Raiders (-)
The Raiders have been severely impacted by injuries. However, a silver lining to this challenging situation is that an excellent draft class has had the opportunity to play significant snaps. This rookie class will be a crucial element in the team’s resurgence in the future. Grade: A. —Hondo S. Carpenter, Las Vegas Raiders On SI
28 Jacksonville Jaguars (-)
The Jaguars have really only gotten production out of three of their rookies, but those three have carried some serious weight. Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a top-10 receiver, Jarrian Jones is a true building block in the secondary and Cam Little is the kicker of the future. It is a good start for the class. Grade: B. —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
27. New England Patriots (+3)
Drake Maye is the only thing keeping this from being an “F.” Otherwise, this rookie class has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster, which is surprising because Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker looked like good picks at the time. Grade: D. —Matthew Schmidt, New England Patriots on SI
26. Cleveland Browns (+1)
Mike Hall has only been available for part of the season, Jamari Thrash hasn’t been all that impactful and Zak Zinter has played fine when he’s been called upon. But, all in all, this isn’t a particularly memorable rookie class in Cleveland. Grade: C. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
25. New York Jets (+1)
The class is starting to pay dividends late in the season. But it took injuries to make way for LT Olu Fashanu, RB Braelon Allen, RB Isaiah Davis and CB Quan’tez Stiggers to start bearing fruit. The impact should be coming in 2025. Grade: C. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
24. Chicago Bears (-)
Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have displayed streaks of great promise followed by disappointment. Offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie just made his first start Monday, and it was a strip-sack disaster. Defensive end Austin Booker has barely been noticed but punter Tory Taylor has been a godsend, and he has been badly needed. Grade: C. —Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
23. Indianapolis Colts (-1)
Laiatu Latu has been fine. He’s behind some of the other early-round edges in production, but you can tell he’s going to be good. Receiver AD Mitchell has disappointed, as the difficulty and attention to detail of the pro game hasn’t clicked. Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini and Jaylon Carlies have earned starts, while none of their final three picks are with the team. Grade: D. —Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
22. Dallas Cowboys (+1)
One of the bright spots throughout the year has been the promising performance from the rookie class. Dallas has received strong efforts from third-round picks Cooper Beebe and Marist Liufau, while fourth-round pick Caelen Carson was making waves before his season was derailed by injuries. First-round pick Tyler Guyton has had an inconsistent season as he deals with injuries and learns a new position, but he has shown strong flashes of being a key piece to the offensive line. Grade: C. —Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys On SI
21. Miami Dolphins (-)
The Dolphins’ rookie class doesn’t feature a single starter, though first-round pick Chop Robinson has come on since the middle of the season with five sacks in the last seven games and sixth-round pick Malik Washington has contributed as a returner. Grade: C. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
20. New Orleans Saints (+1)
The Saints’ rookie class has been a non-factor, except for left tackle Taliese Fuaga and quarterback Spencer Rattler. The jury is still out on most of the picks. An “I” for incomplete is more suited for this draft class. However, Fuaga will be a mainstay at left tackle for many years. Grade: C. —Kyle Mosley, New Orleans Saints On SI
19. Atlanta Falcons (-1)
The Falcons’ draft was geared toward 2026, headlined by their quarterback of the future, Michael Penix. The Penix era will start ahead of schedule, with the team announcing on Tuesday that Penix is replacing Kirk Cousins. While no draft class can truly be graded in its first season, the Falcons intentionally were aiming for an “incomplete.” Second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro, one of three defensive tackles meant to eventually replace their 30-something defensive linemen, has shown flashes when he’s been healthy. All eyes will be on Penix the next three weeks. Grade: D. —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI
18. Cincinnati Bengals (+2)
First-rounder Amarius Mims has been a quality pass protector at right tackle and looks like a home run pick. Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson have had their moments. Jermaine Burton has struggled and Erick All excelled before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Overall, this class gets an average score. They have talent, but it’s been a rollercoaster first season. Grade: C. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
17. San Francisco 49ers (-1)
The 49ers found three quality starters: cornerback Renardo Green, guard Dominick Puni and safety Malik Mustapha. In addition, running back Isaac Guerendo seems to be a high-quality backup. So, this draft already is a success. Now they need to get something from first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. He has just two catches in the past five games. Grade: B. —Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
16. Arizona Cardinals (+1)
The immediate returns of this draft class simply haven’t been stunning nor wildly impactful in the desert – which is fine. GM Monti Ossenfort constructed his draft to ensure future success, though various rookies have contributed in the roles they’ve had. Marvin Harrison Jr. (misused) and Darius Robinson (injured) hopefully have their best football in front of them, too. Grade: C. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
15. Seattle Seahawks (-4)
The Seahawks haven’t gotten the statistical production from first-round pick Byron Murphy they may have hoped, but he’s been a key part of an improved run defense. Day 3 picks Tyrice Knight and Sataoa Laumea have emerged as starters, helping aid the team’s push for an NFC West crown. Grade: B. —Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
14. Los Angeles Rams (-)
Despite the team’s early struggles, the draft class has significantly impacted the Rams and has played a crucial role in the franchise’s resurgence. Defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have combined for 10.5 sacks, 19 tackles and 23 quarterback hits. Grade: B. — Michael T. France, Los Angeles Rams on SI
13. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
New general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh found value across the board. Joe Alt was a no-brainer, elite tackle at fifth overall. Ladd McConkey was the response to not taking a Malik Nabers, and the second-rounder leads the team in receiving. Fifth-round corners Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart have been starters for one of the league’s best defenses. And role players like third-round linebacker Junior Colson and sixth-round running back Kimani Vidal have started to work out niches for themselves. It’s a stellar class top to bottom and just what the Chargers needed during a soft rebuild. Grade: A. —Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
12. Houston Texans (-)
Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock have been ballhawks in the secondary, with five and three interceptions, respectively, giving the Texans a new dimension to their defense. Blake Fisher also has potential to be a starter for the long haul on the offensive line. Grade: B. —Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
11. Denver Broncos (+2)
Led by Rookie of the Year candidate Bo Nix, the Broncos’ draft class has made an indelible mark on the team’s fortunes. Nix, Jonah Elliss, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele and Audric Estime have given the Broncos new life and their first winning season since 2016. Grade: A. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5)
It’s hard to have even a portion of your rookie class do well, but the Bucs’ first-year players have been phenomenal. Graham Barton is an anchor at center, Bucky Irving leads rookie running backs in just about every stat (and quite a few vets, too) and nickel corner Tykee Smith is one of the team’s best defensive players. To sweeten the pot, wideout Jalen McMillan has caught four touchdowns the last two weeks. Grade: A. —River Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI
9. Washington Commanders (-)
The Commanders’ first draft class under GM Adam Peters has not only been incredibly impactful but looks to have at least two future leaders of the team in quarterback Jayden Daniels and cornerback Mike Sainristil. Grade: A. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
8. Green Bay Packers (-)
The first- and third-round picks, lineman Jordan Morgan and running back MarShawn Lloyd, had their seasons ruined by injuries. At least second-round linebacker Edgerrin Cooper looks like a star; he was NFL Defensive Player of the Week vs. Jacksonville and had a dominant game against Seattle. The safeties, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, have shown potential. Grade: C. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers on SI
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)
If it weren’t for season-ending injuries to first-round pick Troy Fautanu and third-round pick Roman Wilson, the Steelers’ rookie class would have contributors at at least five positions. Those who are playing are playing well and, if the others can come back strong, Pittsburgh’s 2024 class could be a big one. Grade: B. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
6. Baltimore Ravens (-)
Baltimore’s rookies haven’t played too much, as one might expect from a contending team, but there are a few standouts. Cornerback Nate Wiggins is coming along nicely, and Roger Rosengarten has developed into a dependable right tackle. Devontez Walker scoring a touchdown on his first NFL catch this weekend is a nice bonus, as well. Grade: B. —John Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
5. Minnesota Vikings (-)
With quarterback J.J. McCarthy's injury and the tragic passing of Khyree Jackson, the Vikings' draft class has yet to make its impact felt. The 17th overall pick, linebacker Dallas Turner, and kicker Will Reichard are the only rookies who have been consistently called on to contribute. Reichard has yet to miss an extra point, but is 27th in field-goal percentage, while Turner has shown flashes, but needs to be more consistent. Grade: D. —Matt Solorio, Minnesota Vikings On SI
4. Detroit Lions (-3)
The Lions are counting on rookie cornerbacks to lead the secondary, as veteran Carlton Davis will be out for the foreseeable future. Ennis Rakestraw has dealt with injuries this season but could return just in time for a playoff push. He’ll join first-round pick Terrion Arnold on the starting unit. Grade: B. —John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
3. Philadelphia Eagles (-)
The Eagles’ first two picks generated a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Quinyon Mitchell and one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league in Cooper DeJean. Third-round developmental edge rusher Jalyx Hunt stepped up and has become a contributor after injuries to Bryce Huff and Brandon Graham. Philadelphia also has a host of solid Day 3 prospects for the future led by athletic RB Will Shipley and king-sized WR Johnny Wilson. Grade: A. —John McMullen, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
2. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
First-round receiver Xavier Worthy has been underrated by many, as a few missed connections with Patrick Mahomes have held him back from a much more impressive rookie stat line. On the other hand, second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia was benched during his second start, leaving KC reeling at left tackle. Fourth-round safety Jaden Hicks is taking on a larger role, but the rest of the draft class has provided almost nothing to the team’s three-peat campaign. Grade: C. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
1. Buffalo Bills (+2)
Brandon Beane moved back into Round 2 and drafted Florida State wideout Keon Coleman, who has made big plays and is second on the team in receiving yards. Second-round pick safety Cole Bishop just cracked the starting lineup after injuries forced him into starting action, and he looks much more prepared after some early-season confusion. Beane’s magic is most evident in his mid-round picks, with third-round defensive end DeWayne Carter and fourth-round running back Ray Davis playing key roles and exuding leadership. Grade: A. —Chris Pirrone, Buffalo Bills on SI