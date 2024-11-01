Bills RB Ray Davis earns national recognition for community work

Our Week 9 #CommunityMVP is Ray Davis! After having his life changed by @BBBSA , the @BuffaloBills running back and #GameChanger gave back, hosting 14 "Bigs" and "Littles" for a special a VIP tour, pizza party and Q&A at Highmark Stadium.



