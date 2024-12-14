Josh Allen, Keon Coleman stoked for wide receiver's Week 15 return
The Buffalo Bills will welcome rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman back into the lineup this week for the first time since November 3.
For the first time in more than one month, Coleman was listed as a full practice participant three days in a row.
"Felt like any other practice really. Just trying to prepare for the week," said Coleman on Wednesday.
As head coach Sean McDermott said would be the case, the rookie does not carry an injury designation for the December 15 away matchup against the Detroit Lions.
"Real excited. I missed, how many games? Three? Four games? Very excited," said Coleman at the thought of returning to game action on Sunday.
Coleman, the No. 33 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, had been on the shelf due to a wrist injury that occurred on the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Attempting to separate the receiver from a third-down pass down the sideline, safety Jordan Poyer delivered a crushing hit that resulted in a drive-extending penalty.
In addition to helmet-to-helmet contact, Coleman's hand got caught in the middle. It appears as if he avoided any type of fracture and has seemingly returned to full health.
"I'm good, catching the ball well. Looking forward to playing Sunday," said Coleman.
He was questionable to play each of the past two games, but the Bills opted to make him inactive. Quarterback Josh Allen suggested the time on the sideline could help Coleman break through the proverbial rookie wall that tends to affects a majority of first-year players late in the season.
"When you miss time and you come back, you're just so rejuvenated," said Allen. "Silver lining, it could be a good thing where got to sit back and learn and watch Coop and actually get his body right and be fresh going into this final stretch."
Through his first nine games, Coleman averaged 19.0 yards per catch. Allen and the rookie connected 22 times for 417 yards and three touchdowns.
