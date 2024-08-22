WATCH: Marist Liufau stuns the Cowboys with hidden singing talent
Marist Liufau, the Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker, has been turning heads during training camp. But it’s not just his play on the field that has caught everyone’s attention.
Liufau recently showed off his hidden talent in a rookie karaoke competition.
Fellow rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy followed Liufau and, well, he tried his best.
MORE: Marist Liufau: Dallas Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason
For a few minutes, all eyes were on Liufau as he stepped up to the microphone. This had nothing to do with his on-field ability.
Instead, it was his rendition of Chris Stapleton’s hit song, “Tennessee Whiskey,” that stole the show.
Liufau’s soulful performance left everyone in the room speechless. “I love country music,” he said, smiling. “Chris Stapleton, definitely love his music" according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
But Liufau isn’t just a karaoke star. In Saturday’s preseason game against the Raiders, he made his presence felt on the field. Although the official stat line credited him with just two tackles in 16 snaps, coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that Liufau had “definitely flashed.”
Liufau made major improvements in his second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders compared to his preseason debut against the Los Angeles Rams. He played with more confidence and was always around the ball.
As the season progresses, we will see if Liufau can continue to improve each week.
One thing is certain: Marist Liufau is a rookie to keep an eye on, whether he’s singing or making plays.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Reinforcements: Cowboys sign former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece
RB Committee: Which running backs will make the squad?
Catch for Dak: Which wide receivers will make the squad?
No Fly Zone: Which cornerbacks will make the squad?
Big Body Battle: Which defensive tackle will make the squad?