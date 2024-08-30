Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe gets praise from NFL's best center
Dallas Cowboys third-round pick Cooper Beebe has looked like one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft through training camp and the preseason.
The former Kansas State Wildcats star impressed coaches immediately out of the gate in rookie minicamp and hasn't looked back.
During the preseason, Beebe put on a show against the Las Vegas Raiders which was enough to win the starting center job, despite never playing center in college.
WATCH: Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Cowboys offense
But it's not only the coaching staff and teammates who Beebe is impressing. He is also impressing his peers across the league.
One of the players who has noticed Beebe's immediate impact is Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, who is widely regarded as the best center in the league.
“Now your job is setting all the mike points, setting the protections. Doing all of that. You have to read the defense a lot. Being able to see where teams are blitzing from. What fronts their in. Kind of being the general of the offensive line, kind of getting guys going in the right direction," Humphrey told Blogging the Boys.
"I think with him, he’s had so much experience playing, I think he’ll do a great job being able to move in. He’ll figure it out pretty quick. I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s a great player.”
That's high praise from a man who knows what it takes to play the game at an elite level.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season
Beebe beat out Brock Hoffman for the starting job -- which was vacated when Tyler Biadasz left in free agency -- with his impressive camp.
But now, it's time to turn the attention to the regular season and see if Beebe can continue to hold his own. The coaching staff believes in him. His teammates believe in him. The fans believe in him. And the best in the game believes in him.
The future is bright.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
