Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Guyton gets rookie grade after rough start

The grades are in for Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Guyton, who has had a difficult start to his NFL career.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 rookie class has been contributing all around the field this season, with a handful of starters breaking through.

First-round pick Tyler Guyton and third-round pick Cooper Beebe were Week 1 starters on the offensive line, while second-round edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, third-round linebacker Marist Liufau, and fifth-round cornerback Caelen Carson have all made contributions, with Carson even stepping into the starting lineup.

But how have they performed?

MORE: Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?

Bleacher Report handed out its grades for the first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and Guyton checked in as one of the worst of the class.

Guyton's grade? D.

Tyler Guyton, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Unsurprisingly, Guyton has struggled at points. His 16 total penalties are second-worst among all players around the league. He's surrendered multiple sacks and significant pressure.," Brent Sobleski wrote.

"The 23-year-old has the physical tools and athleticism to eventually excel, but the process takes time."

The struggles were anticipated. Guyton never played left tackled before being drafted into the NFL, and was making the transition from right tackle at Oklahoma. He has also dealt with multiple injuries which has halted his progress.

So, while Guyton's career may be off to a rocky start, there is no reason to panic for Dallas. After all, the team does have a pretty good track record at hitting home runs with their offensive line selections.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension

Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?

5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News