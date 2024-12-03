Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Guyton gets rookie grade after rough start
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 rookie class has been contributing all around the field this season, with a handful of starters breaking through.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton and third-round pick Cooper Beebe were Week 1 starters on the offensive line, while second-round edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, third-round linebacker Marist Liufau, and fifth-round cornerback Caelen Carson have all made contributions, with Carson even stepping into the starting lineup.
But how have they performed?
Bleacher Report handed out its grades for the first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and Guyton checked in as one of the worst of the class.
Guyton's grade? D.
"Unsurprisingly, Guyton has struggled at points. His 16 total penalties are second-worst among all players around the league. He's surrendered multiple sacks and significant pressure.," Brent Sobleski wrote.
"The 23-year-old has the physical tools and athleticism to eventually excel, but the process takes time."
The struggles were anticipated. Guyton never played left tackled before being drafted into the NFL, and was making the transition from right tackle at Oklahoma. He has also dealt with multiple injuries which has halted his progress.
So, while Guyton's career may be off to a rocky start, there is no reason to panic for Dallas. After all, the team does have a pretty good track record at hitting home runs with their offensive line selections.
