Rashawn Slater mentoring Chargers breakout rookie Joe Alt
When the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Joe Alt eight months ago, they knew the possibility of creating one of the league's best tackle duos. It looks like that sentiment has become true, as Alt and Rashawn Slater have dominated edge rushers placed in front of them for the most part.
Slater's allowed just 15 pressures and three sacks to Alt's 16 pressures and five sacks, according to PFF. Most importantly, they've been able to keep Justin Herbert upright more often than not, which is huge, as the Chargers prepare to make a deep run in the playoffs in their first year under Jim Harbaugh.
The rookie Alt admits that he wouldn't have gotten up to speed in the NFL if it weren't for Slater's tutorlege.
"It's taught me a ton," Alt said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Rashawn being able to have so much experience and being right there with me and being able to watch the film has been such a big help for me. It's allowed me to see what things in my game I need to work and what things I'm trying different that don't need to be added."
Hopefully, the Chargers plan to lock Slater up long-term to keep this tackle duo in place for years to come. He's currently under contract through 2025 on his fifth-year option.
