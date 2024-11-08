Chargers breakout rookie's high grades great hint at team's future
So far, the 2024 draft class for the Los Angeles Chargers has looked like the perfect marriage of players to coaching staff and scheme.
That starts right at the top with fifth-overall pick Joe Alt in front of Justin Herbert, then goes to second-round wideout Ladd McConkey and routes to the third round, where linebacker Junior Colson has been a success story when available.
It goes as far as the fifth round, where cornerback Tarheeb Still has been one of the bigger outright breakouts around the entire league.
Still, out of Maryland at No. 137, was one of the highest-graded rookies at PFF in Week 9, registering a 79.4 grade. On the season, he’s got an overall 73.9 grade with just 20 catches allowed on 34 targets.
Incredibly, Still isn’t alone, either. Fellow fifth-round pick Cam Hart, taken just three selections later, has enjoyed a breakout of his own, too. That has done much to massage over serious injury concerns as names like Ja'Sir Taylor, Kristian Fulton, Deane Leonard and Asante Samuel Jr. battle injuries.
It’s proof that the marriage of scouting and coaching is working wonders as rookies excel in Jesse Minter’s scheme at a positon that traditionally doesn’t see rookies do all that well at—nevermind Day 3 rookies.
And if the new regime is nailing picks like that already, it's a pretty good sign of where things might be heading for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.
