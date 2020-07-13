2020 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Team Preview: Are You Drafting Kyler Murray at His Ceiling?

SI Fantasy's Team Preview series from high-stakes legend Shawn Childs aims to break down the Arizona Cardinals to evaluate the offense, defense, coaches and everyone in between with a fantasy-slanted analysis.

Unlock premium access to the full outlook by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out!

Subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months! If you are already a premium subscriber, click here to read the 2020 Arizona Cardinals Expanded Outlook.

Coaching Staff

Arizona brought in Kliff Kingsbury as the head coach in 2019, which led to a 5-10-1 record. Their offense scored 361 points (16th) while ranking 21st in yards allowed. They scored 136 more points than in 2018 (225).

Over the last six seasons, Kingsbury was the head coach for Texas Tech. His teams went 35-40 while never having a winning season in conference play. He is a former NFL and CFL player. His forte comes on the offensive side of the ball. The Cardinals want to throw the ball, and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins does raise the bar while also setting up the structure for their wide receivers.

The Cardinals didn’t bring in an offensive coordinator, which leaves the role of play calling to their head coach. Kingsbury helped Patrick Mahomes reach an elite level while also working with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield.

Vance Joseph returns as the defensive coordinator after losing the Broncos head coaching job in 2018. Joseph went 11-21 in two seasons with Denver. In 2016, Vance held the defensive coordinator job for the Dolphins. He has 15 seasons of experience in the NFL.

Arizona allowed the most yards in the NFL, which was their third straight year of regression (2nd, 6th, and 20th). They finished 28th in points allowed (442).

Free Agency, Draft, Offensive Line & Schedule

Unlock premium access to the full outlook by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out!

Offense

The Cardinals have the making of a team that should run the ball over 500 times if they can play from the lead. Kyler Murray will take what is given to him in the run game while still having a higher ceiling rushing the ball.

Last year Arizona ran the ball 41.7 percent of the time while ranking 22nd in the league in offensive plays (1,000).

(Note: To see player projections for every offensive player, click here to subscribe now to unlock access to our premium content.)

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray

Despite finishing sixth in QB scoring (21.03 FPPG) in four-point TD leagues, Murray had zero passing TDs in six games and two other contests with one touchdown.

He passed for fewer than 200 yards in six games, with four of those results coming over the final six weeks.

Too often in his rookie season, Murray settled for the safe short completion (6.9 yards per pass attempt).

Murray ran the ball well (93/544/4) while not forcing the issue. From Week 5 to Week 7, he had ten rushes or more in each contest. In his final season at Oklahoma, he rushed for 1001 yards and 12 TDs on 140 carries over 14 games.

He passed for over 300 yards in five games with his best success in Week 6 (340/3) and Week 10 (324/3).

In the offseason, the Cardinals added one of the top WRs in the game (DeAndre Hopkins). His presence helps the coverage for all WRs behind him on the depth chart, plus creates better spacing for Murray to make plays in the deep passing game.

I don’t like his offensive line, but he still has a chance at 5,000 combined yards. His initial projections came to 4,653 combined yards with 30 TDs and 12 Ints. Murray tends to be the third quarterback drafted in June with an ADP of 51.

Other options: Brett Hundley, Drew Anderson, Chris Streveler

Running Backs

The Cardinals’ running back had 26 fewer touches in 2019, but they gained 213 more yards and scored seven more touchdowns. Their backs had a spike in their yards per rush (4.61) and yards per catch (8.56).

The key to Arizona’s success at running back in 2020 will be improved offensive play and playing from the lead. Kyler Murray will steal plenty of rushes and touchdowns, which lowers the ceiling of their running backs.

Kenyan Drake

The Dolphins never committed to Drake on early downs, leading to 258 rushes over a 27 game stretch (9.6 carries per game) from 2017 and 2019.

After a midseason deal with Arizona, he flashed explosiveness in three games (28.2, 39.6, and 33.3 fantasy points in PPR league). Over eight games with the Cardinals, Drake gained 814 combined yards with eight TDs and 28 catches while averaging 18.9 touches per game.

With back-to-back seasons on his resume with 50 or more catches, he looks poised to have the best year of his career. Drake looks to be on a path for 1,149 combined yards with 13 TDs and 51 catches while coming off the board as the tenth running back with an ADP of 14.

Chase Edmonds

Edmonds had a monster game in Week 7 (150 combined yards with three TDs and two catches), which put him on an upside path to finish the year. Unfortunately, he left the next game early with a hamstring injury that cost him three weeks, followed by an empty role after RB Kenyan Drake seized the starting job. An interesting handcuff with enough upside to push for more touches with success on the field. He’ll also face competition for rookie RB Eno Benjamin.

Over his first 29 games in the NFL, Edmonds gained 719 combined yards with seven TDs and 32 catches.

Eno Benjamin

In his sophomore season at Arizona State, Benjamin looked to be an upside option at running back. He gained 1,905 combined yards with 18 TDs and 35 catches on 335 touches. Last year he had a plodding feel on early downs (253/1093/10 – 4.3 yards per rush) while maintaining his value in the passing game (42/347/2).

Other options: D.J. Foster, Jonathan Ward

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Hakeem Butler

(Note: This section is reserved for premium members. Subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!)

Christian Kirk

This season Kirk should move to WR2 for the Cardinals, but he still lacks the desired skill set to play outside.

His one impact game (6/138/3) came in Week 10 while offering one other contest of value (6/114). He caught six catches or more in seven of his 13 games.

Kirk missed three games with an ankle issue that seemed to linger all year.

Kirk has 80-catch talent, but he tends to gain short yards per catch (10.4 in 2019). Possession type of skill set with a WR3 ADP (100) in the early draft season. I’ll start the bidding at 71 catches for 846 yards and five touchdowns.

Other options: Trent Sherfield, Johnnie Dixon, A.J. Richardson, Shane Leatherbury, Devin Phelps

Tight Ends

The tight end position in Arizona continues to fade in opportunity (56 targets), but their catch rate (71.4) did improve with Kyler Murray starting at quarterback. Last year they caught only 11.3 percent of the team’s completions while showing growth in their yards per catch (13.6).

Maxx Williams

Despite a second-round pedigree in the 2015 NFL Draft, Williams only has 78 career catches for 699 yards and four TDs on 101 targets over 58 games.

Last year he caught 15 of his 18 targets for 202 yards and one TD while gaining over 20 yards on one-third of his chances.

Not much to get excited about here, but William does appear to be the top pass-catching option at tight for the Cardinals in 2020.

Dan Arnold

Over two seasons in the NFL after signing with Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Arnold has 20 catches for 277 yards and three TDs on 33 targets.

He has the look of an oversized (6’6” and 220 lbs.) wide receiver, which may create some mismatches for Arizona at tight end.

Other options: Darrell Daniels, Ryan Becker, Parker Houston, Dylan Cantrell

Defense

Arizona climbed to 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,922 yards) in 2019 while allowing nine TDs and nine runs over 20 yards. Ball carriers gained only 4.4 yards per rush, with 27.4 runs per game.

The Cardinals plummeted to 31st in passing yards allowed (4,510) with 38 TDs and seven Ints. Their defense picked up 40 sacks while QBs gained 8.0 yards per pass attempt.

Unlock premium access to the full outlook by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out!

Subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!

In the premium outlook, on defense you'll find write-ups for DE Zach Allen, DE Corey Peters, DT Jordan Phillips, LB Chandler Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, LB Isaiah Simmons, LB Devon Kennard, CB Patrick Peterson, CB Byron Murphy, S Budda Baker, & S Jalen Thompson.

Team Defense Outlook

This defense has one elite player with multiple young options that need time to develop. They have one developing upside player on each level of their defense plus a couple of darts added in free agency after career seasons. Growth should be expected, but there will be up and down games. More of a follow for me in the fantasy games while offering some matchup value.