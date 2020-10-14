Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 6 Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 6 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Start of the Week

Cam Newton vs. Broncos

Newton should be back from his bout with COVID-19 to be under center when the Patriots host the Broncos. If that is the case, Superman should fly high. Denver's defense has struggled against quarterbacks, allowing more than 21 fantasy points per game to the position. All four opposing quarterbacks have scored 18-plus fantasy points, including Sam Darnold, who had 23.6 in Week 4. So, as long as Newton is back for the Patriots, he should be back in most lineups.

Start ‘Em

Matthew Stafford at Jaguars

Stafford has averaged 20-plus fantasy points in his last two games, which are the two games he’s had Kenny Golladay back in the offense. He’s a solid option for fantasy fans this week, as the Jaguars have one of the least formidable defenses in the league. In fact, quarterbacks have averaged the seventh-most points (21.4 PPG) after five weeks. That includes three field generals who have put up at least 24.8 points. DK Sportsbook has this game with an over/under of 53.5.

Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Jets

The beard has been magical in recent weeks, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in four straight games. That includes a 27.6-point effort against the Niners in San Francisco. Fitzpatrick is in a good spot to produce solid numbers this week too, as the Dolphins host the Jets. Their defense has allowed 274 passing yards and nearly 19 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, including 26-plus points to Josh Allen and Kyler Murray. It’s also another “revenge” game for Fitzpatrick.

Gardner Minshew vs. Lions

Minshew has been pretty solid for fantasy fans, putting up 19.8 or more fantasy points in all but one game this season. He’s got another positive matchup next on the schedule, as the Jaguars face a Lions defense that’s allowed an average of more than 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The one caveat with Minshew here is that his top wideout, D.J. Chark, injured his ankle in Week 5. If Chark cannot get back on the field, Minshew's stock would take a slight hit.

Kirk Cousins vs. Falcons

It’s difficult to trust Cousins, and he proved that a week ago, when he put up a 14-point stinker in Seattle. Still, it’s tough to look past a sweetheart of a matchup against the Falcons. Their defense has been an absolute mess, giving an average of 345.6 passing yards, a league-high 15 touchdown passes, and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks (30.1 PPG) this season. What’s more, every signal-caller to play a full game against them has scored no fewer than 20 points in 2020.

More Starts

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Browns

Matt Ryan at Vikings

Andy Dalton vs. Cardinals (MNF)



Week 6 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Carson Wentz vs.Ravens

Wentz has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points over the last three weeks, but an upcoming matchup against Baltimore is anything but favorable. The blackbirds have been difficult on quarterbacks since the start of last year, allowing an average of just 13.3 fantasy points to the position. That’s the second-fewest in the NFL during that time. Wentz will also be playing behind a banged-up offensive line (again) that’s allowed 19 sacks and 44 quarterback pressures after five weeks.

Sit ‘Em

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Bears

The Start of the Week in this space last week, Teddy B scored nearly 21 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. He’s now posted over 20 points in two straight games, and his schedule is pretty favorable over the next month. Well, at least after this week’s game against the Bears. Their defense has allowed just four touchdown passes and barely over 12 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, so the prospects of another big performance from Bridgewater don’t look very good.

Joe Burrow at Colts

Burrow has shown flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but he’s also had his share of stinkers. He's averaged an awful 9.7 fantasy points in his last two games. His fortunes don’t figure to improve this week either, as the Bengals host a formidable Colts defense that’s allowed a league-low 190 passing yards and a mere 10.7 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks. What’s more, one quarterback (Gardner Minshew) has scored more than 15.7 points in a game against them in 2020.

Baker Mayfield at Steelers

The Browns might be winning games on the field, but it’s not due to Mayfield putting up big numbers. In fact, he’s failed to score even 16 points in a single game. That trend is likely to continue, as he’ll face a brutal Week 6 matchup in Pittsburgh. Since the start of last season, enemy quarterbacks have averaged fewer than 14 fantasy points when facing Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. Mayfield, who ranks tied for 26th in pass attempts per game, should continue to be on fantasy sidelines.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Rams (SNF)

Garoppolo returned to action last week and was promptly benched after throwing for 77 yards with two interceptions. If he is back under center for the Niners in Week 6, fantasy fans shouldn’t follow their lead. Jimmy G didn’t look to be 100 percent, and a matchup against DL Aaron Donald and the Rams is anything but favorable. Los Angeles has allowed an average of just 224 passing yards and the seventh-fewest fantasy points (16.5 PPG) to quarterbacks.

More Sits

Philip Rivers vs. Bengals

Daniel Jones vs. Football Team

Nick Foles at Panthers



