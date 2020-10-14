Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 6 Wide Receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 6 Start 'Em: Wide Receivers

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Start of the Week

Terry McLaurin at Giants

McLaurin had a real stinker in last week’s loss to the Rams, putting up just three catches for 26 yards. I’d keep the faith in the Ohio State product, though, as a far more attractive matchup against the Giants is next on the slate. New York’s defense has given up big receiving performances to wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp, and CeeDee Lamb. Washington has used McLaurin as a slot receiver 40 times over the last three games. Stick with McLaurin this weekend.

Start ‘Em

Will Fuller at Titans

Fuller continues to produce for fantasy fans, scoring 15.8 points in a win over the Jaguars. He's now scored 15-plus points in all but one game. Fuller has also avoided the injuries that limited his statistical ceiling in the past. Fuller should remain in lineups in all leagues this week, as the Texans head to Tennessee to face the Titans. Their defense has allowed nearly 40 fantasy points per game to wide receivers overall, including over 21 points to receivers lined out wide. This should be a shootout, too.

DeVante Parker vs. Jets

Parker saw a mere three targets in last week’s win over the 49ers, but he scored a touchdown and produced 13 fantasy points. The veteran has now scored in double digits in four straight games, including two with 16-plus points. He’s in a good spot to continue this trend against the Jets, who have surrendered an average of 130.4 yards, three touchdowns, and the eighth-most points to receivers lined out wide. Consider Parker an attractive No. 2 wideout in this AFC East tilt.

Justin Jefferson vs. Falcons

Jefferson wasn’t able to “three-peat” in the stat sheets in Week 5, as his 5.3-point effort was a disappointment and ended a streak of two big games. I’d continue to roll with the rookie, though, as a matchup against the Falcons is a good one. Their defense has struggled to stop wide receivers, allowing an average of 215 yards and the eighth-most points to the position. Atlanta has also surrendered 32.2 points per game, and DK Sportsbook has the over/under at a lofty 56.

Julian Edelman vs. Broncos

In a game that's been moved to Week 6 due to COVID-19, Edelman looks to be in a good spot to rebound from a pair of recent stinkers. Edelman should be in the WR2/WR3 conversation in a positive matchup against the Broncos if Cam Newton can return. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wide receivers, and slot men have averaged six catches and more than 70 yards against them. I'm out on Edelman if Newton is out, so monitor his status.

More Starts

Kenny Golladay at Jaguars

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Browns

Jamison Crowder at Dolphins



DFS Bargains

Week 6 Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Tyler Boyd at Colts

Boyd is coming off a fantasy stinker against the Ravens, catching four passes for 42 yards with no touchdowns. He has another tough matchup next on the slate, as the Bengals face a Colts defense that’s allowed just 179.6 new passing yards and 17.6 points per game. Indianapolis has also had 46 QB pressures, and the Bengals offensive line has allowed a league-high 22 sacks. With Joe Burrow likely to be under pressure, Boyd could be in for a rough afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sit ‘Em

Michael Gallup vs. Cardinals (MNF)

Gallup made some absolutely terrific catches late in last week’s win over the Giants, but he finished with just four targets as the Cowboys continued to push the ball to CeeDee Lamb. So while Gallup leads all Dallas receivers in snaps, he’s a distant third in targets behind Amari Cooper and Lamb. He also has a tough matchup against the Cardinals, who have surrendered just one touchdown and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide (16.0 PPG) this season.

Darius Slayton vs. Football Team

Slayton was a start ‘em last week, and he rewarded fantasy fans with 129 yards and more than 20 points. An upcoming matchup against the Football Team isn’t nearly as favorable as the one he had against Dallas, though. Washington has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, and just two wideouts (DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Woods) have scored more than 12 points against them. If you have receiver depth, fading Slayton looks like a good move.

Travis Fulgham vs. Ravens

Fulgham went bananas a week ago, scoring 31.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He's now seen 16 combined targets over the last two weeks and seems to have emerged as the top option in the passing game for Carson Wentz. Can he do it again? I doubt it, as the Ravens now have tape on Fulgham and will undoubtedly look to limit him. That's what Baltimore has done to receivers lined out wide, as their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Jerry Jeudy at Patriots

Jeudy is coming off a solid one touchdown performance, resulting in a 14.1 fantasy line in a win over the Jets. He's also scored double-digit points in three straight games, and he’s now the top wideout in the Broncos passing attack. Still, Jeudy has to be seen as a risk with a roadie in New England next on the schedule. The Patriots still have one of the toughest pass defenses in the league, and Denver's quarterback situation between Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, and Brett Rypien is muddled at best. I'd fade Jeudy this week.

More Sits

D.J. Moore vs. Bears

Brandin Cooks at Titans

Tee Higgins at Colts



DFS Fades

