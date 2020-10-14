Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 6 Running Backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 6 Start 'Em: Running Backs

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Start of the Week

David Montgomery vs. Panthers

Is it a gamble to put Montgomery into the Start of the Week slot? In most weeks, absolutely. But an upcoming matchup against the Panthers is very favorable. Running backs have averaged over 170 scrimmage yards and the most fantasy points (36.0 PPG) against Carolina's brutal run defense. Montgomery has also played a featured role since Tarik Cohen went down due to injury, averaging 50.1 snaps and 15 touches per game over the last two weeks. Get him in your lineup.

Start ‘Em

James Robinson vs. Lions

Robinson is coming off his worst stat line of the season, as he was held under 100 scrimmage yards and lost a fumble in Houston. I expect him to rebound, however, and Robinson has a great matchup next on the schedule. Detroit has struggled to stop opposing running backs, allowing an average of 190.8 total yards and the fourth-most fantasy points (32.6 PPG) to the position. As long as the Jaguars stay in a neutral game script this week, Robinson should post improved fantasy stats.

Alexander Mattison vs. Falcons

Mattison's ultimate value is, of course, all dependent on the status of Dalvin Cook (groin). The Vikings have a bye in Week 7, so the team could sit Cook and give him extra time to heal. In that scenario, Mattison is an absolute must-start across the board. The Falcons defense is awful against running backs, as the position has scored six touchdowns and averaged the sixth-most fantasy points (29.3 PPG). So, if Cook is inactive for Week 6, Mattison needs to be in your lineups.

Devin Singletary vs. Chiefs (MNF)

Singletary and the Bills had their Week 6 contest moved to Monday night due to COVID19, but he’s no less attractive as a starter when the Chiefs visit Orchard Park. Their defense has struggled against backs, surrendering 182.6 scrimmage yards and nearly 28 fantasy points per game to the position. K.C. has also allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to backs, which is important to the value of the versatile Singletary. Consider him a solid No. 2 option in most leagues.

Myles Gaskin vs. Jets

Gaskin has emerged into a true featured back for the Dolphins, ranking ninth in offensive snaps and tied for 11thin touches among running backs. While his numbers haven’t always been great, that volume makes him a solid option when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as Gaskin will face a Jets team that’s allowed eight total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points (30.9 PPG) to opposing running backs this season. I’d consider Gaskin a nice RB2/flex starter.

More Starts

Raheem Mostert vs. Rams (SNF)

Ronald Jones vs. Packers

Antonio Gibson at Giants

DFS Bargains

Week 6 Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Mark Ingram II at Eagles

Confusion, thy name continues to be the Ravens backfield. After the first five weeks, OC Greg Roman has split snaps between J.K. Dobbins (106), Ingram (99), and Gus Edwards (95). The trio is also splitting touches, with Ingram leading the way at a modest 9.6 per game, and none of the three are averaging more than 8.2 fantasy points per game. So while this week’s matchup against the Eagles isn’t awful, starting Ingram (or any Ravens back) is a low-floor, dart throw in all leagues.

Sit ‘Em

Leonard Fournette vs. Packers

Fournette was active last week, but he didn’t see work as Ronald Jones appears to have seized the top spot on the depth chart. While that could change at a moment’s notice (we saw that in Week 2), there’s just far too much risk in starting Fournette this week. While runners have gashed the Packers after their first four games, it’s hard to trust a player who has had double-digit touches just once while also doing next to nothing in the stat sheets. Keep Fournette benched.

D’Andre Swift at Jaguars

Swift hasn’t been completely awful in fantasy circles, scoring 11-plus fantasy points in three of his first four games. Still, he’s the clear No. 2 back on the depth chart, ranking behind Adrian Peterson in snaps played and touches. A.D. has more than doubled him up in the latter category. So while this week’s contest in Jacksonville is a positive one on paper (their defense has allowed the ninth-most points to runners), Swift’s lack of snaps and touches makes him a flex option at best.

Malcolm Brown at 49ers (SNF)

Brown’s usage has been up and down all season, and it looks like Darrell Henderson is again the top fantasy runner in the L.A. backfield after last week. He led the three-headed trio in snaps, touches, and points in Washington, one week after Brown was tops in those categories. That could change at a moment’s notice, of course, but at this point, the lone Rams running back to trust in fantasy land is Henderson, not Brown. Keep the veteran on the sidelines in this NFC West battle.

More Sits

David Johnson at Titans

Cam Akers at 49ers (SNF)

Damien Harris vs. Broncos

DFS Fades

