Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 6 Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 6 Start 'Em: Defenses

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Start of the Week

Colts D/ST vs. Bengals

The Colts have emerged as one of the top defenses in fantasy football. This talented unit has produced at least 11 fantasy points in three of its last four games, including a 26-point performance against the Jets in Week 3. I like their success to continue, as the Bengals have allowed 49 QB pressures and a league-high 22 sacks in 2020. Defenses have also averaged the third-most points against them.

Start ‘Em

Patriots D/ST vs. Broncos

The Patriots were a fade for me in their last game, a tough roadie against the Chiefs, but I’d get them back into your fantasy lineup when Denver visits Foxboro. The Broncos quarterback situation is a mess with Drew Lock hurt, and neither Jeff Driskel nor Brett Rypien makes this a tougher matchup for the P-Men. In all, defenses have averaged the third-most points (10 PPG) when facing the Broncos.

Football Team D/ST vs. Giants

Washington's defense has done next to nothing over the last four weeks, scoring a combined 11 fantasy points after a 15-point explosion in Week 1. Still, a matchup against the Giants makes this a very streamable option. This season, defenses that have faced Big Blue have combined to record 16 sacks and average the most fantasy points (10.4). Look to add and start the Football Team.

More Starts

Dolphins D/ST vs. Jets

Rams D/ST at 49ers (SNF)



DFS Bargains

Week 6 Sit 'Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Buccaneers D/ST at Packers

The Bucs have been a solid streaming option for fantasy fans this season, but a Week 6 matchup against the Packers (the Bay of Pigs!) makes this unit a sit ‘em. Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level, and his offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks and QB pressures in the league. Green Bay has also put up a league-high 38 points per game, so Tampa Bay’s defense is in for a tough week.

Sit ‘Em

49ers D/ST vs. Rams (SNF)

The Niners were considered one of the top defenses in the NFL and fantasy football coming into the season, but injuries have turned it into more of a M*A*S*H* unit. That led to the team scoring a combined four fantasy points in its last two games with just one game with more than six points. Defenses have put up the fifth-fewest fantasy points against the Rams too, so the 49ers are a huge fade.

Bills D/ST vs. Chiefs (MNF)

More Sits

Chiefs D/ST at Bills (MNF)

Bears D/ST at Panthers



DFS Fades

