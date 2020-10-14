Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 6 Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 6 Start 'Em: Kickers

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Start of the Week

Younghoe Koo at Vikings

Koo returned to action last week and posted a solid line for fantasy fans with 12 points. He should remain in starting lineups, as the veteran has a great matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed a league-high 15 field goals, 13 extra points, and a league-high average of 13.2 fantasy points per game to kickers. In what should be a high-scoring affair, Koo is in a good spot to find success.

Start ‘Em

Rodrigo Blankenship vs. Bengals

Blankenship has been a real fantasy star among kickers, ranking tied for the league lead in points per game at the position. He’s in a great spot to produce a solid stat line this week too, as the Colts host the Bengals. Cincinnati's defense has allowed 15 field-goal attempts (12 conversions), 12 extra points, and an average of more than 10 fantasy points a game to kickers.



Zane Gonzalez at Cowboys (MNF)

Gonzalez has been a bit of a disappointment in the stat sheets, averaging fewer than eight fantasy points per game. Still, he’s a streamer when the matchup is right, and the matchup is right this week when the Cardinals head to Dallas. The Cowboys defense has allowed a league-high 36 points per game, and kickers have averaged the second-most fantasy points (11.6 PPG) against them.

More Starts

Matt Prater at Jaguars

Jason Sanders vs. Jets

Sleepers

Joey Slye vs. Bears

Sam Sloman at 49ers (SNF)



Week 6 Sit 'Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Jake Elliott vs. Ravens

Elliott has struggled to produce this season, averaging just 6.6 fantasy points per game. That’s good for a tie for 27th at the position, which doesn’t cut it in the fantasy world. He’ll continue to be average or worse this weekend too, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that’s given up just five field-goal conversions and the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers. I’d keep Elliott on the bench or waiver wire this week.

Sit ‘Em

Chris Boswell vs. Browns

Boswell posted a respectable eight fantasy points in last week’s win over the Eagles, and he’s now scored eight points in three of his first four games. This week’s matchup isn’t great on paper, though, as Cleveland has given up just seven field-goal conversions and an average of seven fantasy points per game to the position. With a seemingly low ceiling, Boswell is better left to the waiver wire.

Ryan Succop vs. Packers

Succop is coming off a huge performance in Week 5, as he put up 13 fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. I wouldn’t chase the points this week, though, as he has a tougher task ahead in a roadie against the Packers. Their defense has given up just five field-goal conversions and an average of fewer than six fantasy points per game to enemy booters, so Succop should be kept on the fantasy sidelines.

More Sits

Ka’imi Fairbairn at Titans

Tyler Bass vs. Chiefs (MNF)

Busts

Robbie Gould vs. Rams (SNF)

Brandon McManus at Patriots



