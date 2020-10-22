Week 7 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 7 FLEX Rankings to help you dominate the fantasy football competition!

Week 7 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 7 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR rankings.

We've got a better feel for the player pool and how teams stack up against their competition. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 7 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 7 PPR Rankings

FLEX

Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CAR) Aaron Jones, GB (at HOU) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at SEA) Davante Adams, GB (at HOU) Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. DET) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at CIN) Mike Davis, CAR (at NO) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. PIT) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CAR) Chris Carson, SEA (vs. ARI) Julio Jones, ATL (vs. DET) James Conner, PIT (at TEN) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs ARI) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ) Tyreek Hill, KC (at DEN) Kenny Golladay, DET (at ATL) Ronald Jones II, TB (at LV) Allen Robinson, CHI (at LAR) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. PIT) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. JAC) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. DAL) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CLE) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. TB) Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN) George Kittle, SF (at NE) Chris Godwin, TB (at LV) Robby Anderson, CAR (at NO) Will Fuller, HOU (vs. GB) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. ARI) Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. DET) James Robinson, JAC (at LAC) Mike Evans, TB (at LV) Amari Cooper, DAL (at WAS) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CLE) D.J. Moore, CAR (at NO) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at DEN) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. KC) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NYG) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. DAL) Chase Claypool, PIT (at TEN) Robert Woods, LAR (vs. CHI) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. BUF) Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at CIN) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. CHI) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at WAS) David Johnson, HOU (vs. GB) David Montgomery, CHI (at LAC) Darren Waller, LV (vs. TB) Darius Slayton, NYG (at PHI) Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. NYG) Kenyan Drake, ARI (at SEA) D'Andre Swift, DET (at ATL) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. GB) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CLE) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at TEN) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. NYJ) Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NE) Justin Jackson, LAC (vs. JAC) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. CHI) Devonta Freeman, NYG (at PHI) James White, NE (vs. SF) D.J. Chark, JAC (at LAC) Christian Kirk, ARI (at SEA) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. KC) Deebo Samuel, SF (at NE) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. JAC) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at CIN) Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. JAC) Michael Gallup, DAL (at WAS) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. JAC) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at ATL) Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. PIT) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. DAL) Julian Edelman, NE (vs. SF) John Brown, BUF (at NYJ) Laviska Shenault, JAC (at LAC) Robert Tonyan, GB (at HOU) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at SEA) Henry Ruggs II, LV (vs. TB) Austin Hooper, CLE (at CIN) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at LV) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at WAS) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. CAR) Mecole Hardman, KC (at DEN) Marvin Jones, DET (at ATL) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. KC) Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. DET) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at NE) Corey Davis, TEN (vs. PIT) N'Keal Harry, NE (vs. SF) Keelan Cole, JAC (at LAC) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (at HOU) Cole Beasley, BUF (at NYJ) Russell Gage, ATL (vs. DET) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (vs. BUF) Randall Cobb, HOU (vs. GB) Jared Cook, NO (vs. CAR) Evan Engram, NYG (at PHI) Adrian Peterson, DET (at ATL)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

PLAY NOW: Get a huge $500 deposit bonus at DraftKings

SI Fantasy Podcast Playlist