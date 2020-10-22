Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 7 Running Back Rankings to help you dominate the fantasy football competition!

Week 7 PPR Rankings

RUNNING BACKS

Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CAR) Aaron Jones, GB (at HOU) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at CIN) Mike Davis, CAR (at NO) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. PIT) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS) Chris Carson, SEA (vs. ARI) James Conner, PIT (at TEN) Ronald Jones II, TB (at LV) : The Raiders defense has allowed 168.1 total yards, eight total touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to backs. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CLE) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. TB) Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. DET) : The Lions defense has allowed seven total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs. James Robinson, JAC (at LAC) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at DEN) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. KC) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NYG) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. DAL) David Johnson, HOU (vs. GB) : Green Bay has also allowed 19-plus fantasy points to four running backs in their first five contests. David Montgomery, CHI (at LAC) : Aside from Ezekiel Elliott and Miles Sanders, backs have averaged a very modest 15.1 fantasy points vs. the Rams. Kenyan Drake, ARI (at SEA) D'Andre Swift, DET (at ATL) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. NYJ) : The Jets have allowed 10 running backs to score 10-plus fantasy points, including three with at least 18 points. Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NE) : New England has also been tough on backs, allowing just two touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points. Justin Jackson, LAC (vs. JAC) : Last week, the Jags allowed a combined 40.1 points to D’Andre Swift (27.3 points) and Adrian Peterson (12.8). Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. CHI) : The Bears have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to backs, and not one has scored more than 15.6 points. Devonta Freeman, NYG (at PHI) James White, NE (vs. SF) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. JAC) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. DAL) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at SEA) Adrian Peterson, DET (at ATL) Latavius Murray, NO (vs. CAR) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. KC) Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. BUF) Damien Harris, NE (vs. SF) : The 49ers defense has allowed just 3.4 yards per attempt and the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Jamaal Williams, GB (at HOU) Le'Veon Bell, KC (at DEN) : Only Derrick Henry and James Conner have produced more than 73 scrimmage yards against Denver so far this season. Malcolm Brown, LAR (vs. CHI) Brian Hill, ATL (vs. DET) Corey Clement, PHI (vs. NYG) La'Mical Perine, NYJ (vs. BUF) Leonard Fournette, TB (at LV) Rex Burkhead, NE (vs. SF) Zack Moss, BUF (at NYJ) JaMycal Hasty, SF (at NE) Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. ARI) Chris Thompson, JAC (at LAC) Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. CLE) Duke Johnson, HOU (vs. GB) Tony Pollard, DAL (at WAS) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at TEN) Wayne Gallman, NYG (at PHI) Jalen Richard, LV (vs. TB) Kerryon Johnson, DET (at ATL) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at NE) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. PIT) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at CIN) Devontae Booker, LV (vs. TB) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. CHI) Dion Lewis, NYG (at PHI)

