Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Week 7 PPR Rankings

KICKERS

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DET) : Koo has also had success at home, averaging nearly 10 fantasy points at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium since 2019. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. CAR) Harrison Butker, KC (at DEN) Mason Crosby, GB (at HOU) Randy Bullock, CIN (vs. CLE) : Bullock has scored at least nine fantasy points in three straight games against Cleveland. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. JAC) : The Jags are tied for the third-most field-goal attempts allowed, and kickers have averaged 10.5 points against them. Matt Prater, DET (at ATL) Joey Slye, CAR (at NO) Ryan Succop, TB (at LV) Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at WAS) Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at SEA) Jason Myers, SEA (vs ARI) Cody Parkey, CLE (at CIN) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. GB) : The Packers defense has allowed just six field-goal conversions and an average of 6.6 fantasy points to kickers. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. TB) Robbie Gould, SF (at NE) : New England had allowed just five field goals entering Week 6, before Brandon McManus hit on six attempts. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. PIT) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. KC) Sam Sloman, LAR (vs. CHI) Nick Folk, NE (vs. SF) Graham Gano, NYG (at PHI) Chris Boswell, PIT (at TEN) : No opposing kicker has put up more than six fantasy points against the Titans this season. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NYG)

