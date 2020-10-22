Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 7 Tight End Rankings to help you dominate the fantasy football competition!

Week 7 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 7 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR rankings.

We've got a better feel for the player pool and how teams stack up against their competition. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 7 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 7 PPR Rankings

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN) George Kittle, SF (at NE) Darren Waller, LV (vs. TB) Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. JAC) : The Jaguars defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing an average of more than 15 points per game. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at ATL) : The Falcons have allowed a league-high seven touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. PIT) Robert Tonyan, GB (at HOU) Austin Hooper, CLE (at CIN) : Cincinnati has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends, and five different TEs n have scored at least 9.9 points. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at LV) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at WAS) : The Football Team has also allowed four TEs to score at least 10.8 fantasy points against them, including Gerald Everett in Week 5. Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. DET) Jared Cook, NO (vs. CAR) : The Panthers have held Jimmy Graham, Hayden Hurst and Rob Gronkowski all under nine fantasy points this season. Evan Engram, NYG (at PHI) Jimmy Graham, CHI (at LAR) Darren Fells, HOU (vs. GB) Eric Ebron, PIT (at TEN) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. CHI) : The Bears have allowed an average of 48 yards per game to the position, and only two tight ends have hit double-digit points. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. DAL) Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. PIT) Richard Rodgers, PHI (vs. NYG) Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. ARI) : Only one player at the tight end position (Jesse James) has scored more than 10 fantasy points against Arizona. Drew Sample, CIN (vs. CLE) Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. CHI) Tyler Kroft, BUF (vs. NYJ) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (at NE) Tyler Eifert, JAC (at LAC) Cameron Brate, TB (at LV) Chris Herndon IV, NYJ (vs. BUF) : Herndon has averaged 20.2 routes per game and 55 percent of his snaps have resulted in a running play. Ian Thomas, CAR (at NO) Dan Arnold, ARI (at SEA)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

PLAY NOW: Get a huge $500 deposit bonus at DraftKings



SI Fantasy Podcast Playlist