Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at SEA) Davante Adams, GB (at HOU) Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. DET) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CAR) Julio Jones, ATL (vs. DET) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs ARI) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ) Tyreek Hill, KC (at DEN) Kenny Golladay, DET (at ATL) Allen Robinson, CHI (at LAR) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. PIT) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. JAC) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. DAL) : Dallas has been awful against receivers lined out wide, allowing nine touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points. Chris Godwin, TB (at LV) Robby Anderson, CAR (at NO) Will Fuller, HOU (vs. GB) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. ARI) Mike Evans, TB (at LV) Amari Cooper, DAL (at WAS) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CLE) : The Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot receivers, including 20.2 points to Boyd in Week 2. D.J. Moore, CAR (at NO) Chase Claypool, PIT (at TEN) : Claypool has produced 17-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games and five touchdowns in his last two. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. CHI) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. BUF) : Slot receivers have averaged 6.4 catches, 76 yards and the 10th-most fantasy points against the Bills. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at CIN) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. CHI) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at WAS) Darius Slayton, NYG (at PHI) Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. NYG) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. GB) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CLE) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at TEN) D.J. Chark, JAC (at LAC) Christian Kirk, ARI (at SEA) : The Seahawks have allowed a league-high 165 yards and the most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. KC) Deebo Samuel, SF (at NE) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at CIN) Michael Gallup, DAL (at WAS) : DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Woods are the only outside WRs who have scored more than 12.6 points vs. Washington. Mike Williams, LAC (vs. JAC) Julian Edelman, NE (vs. SF) : Edelman has a tough matchup against the 49ers, who held Cooper Kupp to three catches and 11 yards last week. John Brown, BUF (at NYJ) Laviska Shenault, JAC (at LAC) Henry Ruggs II, LV (vs. TB) : Bucs have allowed the ninth-fewest points to wideouts and haven’t allowed a catch of more than 47 yards to wideouts. Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. CAR) : Carolina has allowed just four touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points (29.1 PPG) to wide receivers. Mecole Hardman, KC (at DEN) Marvin Jones, DET (at ATL) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. KC) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at NE) Corey Davis, TEN (vs. PIT) N'Keal Harry, NE (vs. SF) Keelan Cole, JAC (at LAC) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (at HOU) Cole Beasley, BUF (at NYJ) Russell Gage, ATL (vs. DET) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (vs. BUF) Randall Cobb, HOU (vs. GB) Adam Humphries, TEN (vs. PIT) A.J. Green, CIN (vs. CLE) James Washington, PIT (at TEN) Damiere Byrd, NE (vs. SF)

