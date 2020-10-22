Week 7 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings - Sports Illustrated
Week 7 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 7 Team Defense Rankings to help you dominate the fantasy football competition!
Week 7 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 7 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR rankings.

We've got a better feel for the player pool and how teams stack up against their competition. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

DEFENSES

  1. Bills, BUF (at NYJ) : Defenses have recorded a league-high 11.2 fantasy points per game against New York.
  2. Chiefs, KC (at DEN): Defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against Denver, including the Patriots, who scored 14 points a week ago 
  3. Eagles, PHI (vs. NYG)
  4. Rams, LAR (vs. CHI)
  5. Patriots, NE (vs. SF)
  6. Chargers, LAC (vs. JAC) : The Jags are eighth in giveaways and rank fifth in sacks allowed after six weeks.
  7. Browns, CLE (at CIN)
  8. Buccaneers, TB (at LV)
  9. Football Team, WAS (vs. DAL)
  10. Packers, GB (at TB)
  11. Cowboys, DAL (at WAS)
  12. 49ers, SF (at NE)
  13. Saints, NO (vs. CAR) : D/STs have averaged fewer than five fantasy points per game against Teddy Bridgewater and his offense in 2020.
  14. Steelers, PIT (at TEN)
  15. Seahawks, SEA (vs. ARI) : The Cardinals also have just seven giveaways, and defenses have averaged a mere 2.8 fantasy points against them this season.
  16. Giants, NYG (at PHI)
  17. Cardinals, ARI (at SEA)
  18. Falcons, ATL (vs. DET)
  19. Bears, CHI (at LAR)
  20. Bengals, CIN (vs. CLE)
  21. Cardinals, ARI (at SEA)
  22. Lions, DET (at ATL)
  23. Jaguars, JAC (at LAC)
  24. Raiders, LV (vs. TB)

