Week 7 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 7 Team Defense Rankings to help you dominate the fantasy football competition!

Week 7 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 7 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR rankings.

We've got a better feel for the player pool and how teams stack up against their competition. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 7 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 7 PPR Rankings

© JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DEFENSES

Bills, BUF (at NYJ) : Defenses have recorded a league-high 11.2 fantasy points per game against New York. Chiefs, KC (at DEN): Defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points against Denver, including the Patriots, who scored 14 points a week ago Eagles, PHI (vs. NYG) Rams, LAR (vs. CHI) Patriots, NE (vs. SF) Chargers, LAC (vs. JAC) : The Jags are eighth in giveaways and rank fifth in sacks allowed after six weeks. Browns, CLE (at CIN) Buccaneers, TB (at LV) Football Team, WAS (vs. DAL) Packers, GB (at TB) Cowboys, DAL (at WAS) 49ers, SF (at NE) Saints, NO (vs. CAR) : D/STs have averaged fewer than five fantasy points per game against Teddy Bridgewater and his offense in 2020. Steelers, PIT (at TEN) Seahawks, SEA (vs. ARI) : The Cardinals also have just seven giveaways, and defenses have averaged a mere 2.8 fantasy points against them this season. Giants, NYG (at PHI) Cardinals, ARI (at SEA) Falcons, ATL (vs. DET) Bears, CHI (at LAR) Bengals, CIN (vs. CLE) Cardinals, ARI (at SEA) Lions, DET (at ATL) Jaguars, JAC (at LAC) Raiders, LV (vs. TB)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

PLAY NOW: Get a huge $500 deposit bonus at DraftKings



SI Fantasy Podcast Playlist