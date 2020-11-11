Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets

Start of the Week

Ravens D/ST at Patriots (SNF): The Ravens are coming off a big, 14-point game in a win over the Colts, and this week’s game against the Patriots makes them a must start. Defenses have had success against Cam Newton and New England, as the position has averaged the seventh-most fantasy points against them. What’s more, the Patriots have committed 15 giveaways, which is tied for the fourth-most.

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Be sure to check out my Week 10 rankings (published Thursday AM) before finalizing any lineup decisions or if your league has special scoring rules, sign up for SI Fantasy+ for customized rankings. Members also get access to myself and our team of high-stakes winners all week long to answer your specific fantasy questions.

MORE: Week 10 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. 49ers: New Orleans shocked the fantasy world last week with a 16-point performance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Next up is a great matchup against the 49ers, who are starting backups at quarterback, running back, and tight end due to injuries. San Francisco has also allowed the ninth-most QB pressures, and they’re seventh in giveaways (13). Look for the Saints to march.

Packers D/ST vs. Jaguars: The Packers are a nice streaming option this week, as they’ll face rookie quarterback Jake Luton in his first NFL road start. While he did look good last week, Luton is still very green and is playing behind an offensive line that’s allowed the seventh-most sacks and 75 QB pressures. Jacksonville has also committed 11 giveaways, and they’ve averaged the seventh-fewest points in 2020.

More Starts

Eagles D/ST at Giants

Football Team D/ST at Lions

DFS Bargains

Saints D/ST vs. 49ers (DraftKings: $3,000)

Giants D/ST vs. Eagles (DraftKings: $2,700)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Rams D/ST vs. Seahawks: The Rams defense has been solid for fantasy fans in recent weeks, putting up 12 or more fantasy points in two of its last three games. Unfortunately, a matchup against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks is anything but favorable. No team in the league is averaging more points (34.3 PPG), and only the Cardinals and Chargers have put up more total yards. That's bad news for L.A.

Sit ‘Em

49ers D/ST at Saints: The Niners defense produced an absolute stinker last week, scoring minus-2 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. Things don’t figure to get better this week either, as a road game in New Orleans awaits. The Saints are tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (10), they’ve given up the fewest QB pressures (37), and have committed the fourth-fewest giveaways (7) this season.

Bills D/ST at Cardinals: The Bills put up a surprisingly good performance a week ago, scoring 12 fantasy points against the Seahawks. However, I wouldn't chase the points as a brutal road matchup against the Cardinals is next on the schedule. Their offense has averaged the sixth-most points (29.3 PPG) and the total yards (422.0 YPG), and they're tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (10).

BETTOR'S DREAM: Up to $1,000 Sign Up Bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook

More Sits

Titans D/ST vs. Colts (TNF)

Seahawks D/ST at Rams

DFS Fades

Buccaneers D/ST at Panthers (DraftKings: $3,400)

Browns D/ST vs. Texans (DraftKings: $2,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!