Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running Backs - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Byes: Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets

Start of the Week

Antonio Gibson at Lions: Gibson isn't putting up huge numbers this season, but he has produced double digits in six of his last seven games, including two games with 18-plus points. He's in a smash spot this week, as Gibson faces a Lions team that's surrendered 15 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points (35.0 PPG) to opposing running backs. What’s more, seven different backs have scored 20-plus points against Detroit. Consider Gibson a solid No. 2 runner in this matchup.

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Mike Davis vs. Buccaneers: Christian McCaffrey could miss this week’s game against the Buccaneers due to an injured shoulder, which would put Davis right back into a featured role in Carolina. During his time as the top back, he put up at least 15.5 fantasy points four times, including against Tampa Bay. With 20-plus touches a virtual guarantee in an offense that likes to throw to its running backs, Davis is again on the radar as a potential No. 1 runner in this NFC South battle.

Chase Edmonds at Bills: Edmonds didn’t have a great stat line last week, as he put up a modest 11.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Dolphins. However, he did play 66 snaps and saw 28 touches, while no other Cardinals back had more than five snaps or two touches. That sort of volume makes Edmonds close to a must-start while Kenyan Drake is out. This week's matchup against the Bills isn't great, but their defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to five different backs in 2020.

J.K. Dobbins at Patriots (SNF): Fantasy fans who have either Dobbins or Gus Edwards should consider them both viable flex options this week. Assuming Mark Ingram is out again, this duo will be in a good spot when the Ravens face the Pats in New England. Since Week 6, New England has allowed six total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to runners. In that time, two backs have scored 20-plus points. Another, Phillip Lindsay, rushed for 101 yards against them.

Darrell Henderson vs. Seahawks: Henderson has taken over as the top running back in the Rams offense, with Malcolm Brown putting in most of the work behind him on the depth chart. He’s in a good spot to produce this week, as the Seahawks come to town for an important NFC West battle. Their defense has surrendered four backs to score over 16 fantasy points, and eight have hit double digits overall. Look for Henderson to produce a nice stat line in what could be a barnburner.

More Starts

David Montgomery vs. Vikings (MNF)

Duke Johnson at Browns

Leonard Fournette at Panthers

DFS Bargains

Antonio Gibson at Lions (DraftKings: $5,600)

Duke Johnson at Browns (DraftKings: $5,000)

Mike Davis vs. Buccaneers (DraftKings: $4,000)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

D’Andre Swift vs. Football Team: Swift has the best ceiling in the Lions backfield, but he's not getting enough volume to be a reliable fantasy option. Over the last three weeks, the rookie leads Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson in snaps, but he's averaged 12.7 touches. That's just three more than A.D. What’s more, Swift has averaged just 10.9 points in that time. He also has a tough matchup next, as the Football Team has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to runners.

Sit ‘Em

Jonathan Taylor at Titans (TNF): Most fantasy fans will likely have to start Taylor this week, but he’s a risk-reward option. Over the last two weeks, he's second in the Colts backfield to Jordan Wilkins in snaps, touches, yards, and fantasy points. With a hot hand approach working for Indianapolis, Taylor isn't guaranteed to be the lead back on a week to week basis. What's more, the Titans have allowed just one running back to score more than 14.4 points against them on their home field.

Devin Singletary at Cardinals: Singletary is losing his grip on the top spot on the depth chart in Buffalo, as Zack Moss has led the backfield in snaps and touches in the last two weeks. What's more, Moss has seen eight red-zone looks in that time compared to Singletary's two. So while this week's matchup in Arizona isn't all that bad on paper, Singletary's lack of consistent touches, including those in the red zone, make him a huge risk even as a flex starter. Keep him on the sidelines.

Jerick McKinnon at Saints: McKinnon appears to have taken over as the Niners top back, as he leads in snaps, touches, and fantasy points since Week 8. He has averaged just 11 touches per game, and JaMycal Hasty still sees some work in the rotation. The Saints have also been tough against running backs, giving up five total touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position. At best, I’d consider McKinnon a risk-reward flex starter with a low ceiling this weekend.

DeeJay Dallas at Rams: Dallas has been on the starting radar for each of the last two weeks, but his Week 9 usage is a concern. While he led the Seahawks backs in fantasy points (11.9), Travis Homer was tops in snaps and tied Dallas with nine touches. Seattle could also get back one or both of Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, which would move Dallas into a backup role. Even in a best-case scenario, the rookie will be a fade against a Rams defense that’s been tough on backs in 2020.

More Sits

Damien Harris vs. Ravens (SNF)

Wayne Gallman vs. Eagles

Jordan Howard vs. Chargers

DFS Fades

Joe Mixon at Steelers (DraftKings: $6,100)

Jerick McKinnon at Saints (DraftKings: $5,600)

D’Andre Swift vs. Football Team (DraftKings: $5,100)

