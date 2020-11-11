Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: Chiefs, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets

Start of the Week

Daniel Carlson vs. Broncos: Carlson has been a solid option for fantasy fans this season, averaging 10 points per game. His success in the stat sheets should trend right once again, as Carlson has a great home matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed 22 field-goal attempts, 19 conversions, and an average of more than 10 fantasy points per game. Consider Carlson a top-10 play this week.

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Jason Sanders vs. Chargers: Sanders went bananas last week, scoring 14 points in a win over the Cardinals. He's now scored 14 or more points in three of his last five games, and a matchup against the Chargers makes Sanders a nice option this week. Los Angeles has allowed 16 field-goal conversions, 18 extra points, and an average of more than nine fantasy points per game to enemy kickers in 2020.

Mason Crosby vs. Jaguars: Crosby had a big game last week, scoring 12 fantasy points in a win over the Niners. I’d keep him active this week too, as the Packers host the Jaguars at Lambeau Field. Their defense has been generous to kickers, as the position has converted on 18 field goals and averaged more than 10 fantasy points per game. Look for Crosby, who is outside the top 15 in kicker scoring, to produce another nice stat line this weekend.

More Starts

Wil Lutz vs. 49ers

Ryan Succop at Panthers

Sleepers

Cairo Santos vs. Vikings (MNF)

Kai Forbath vs. Seahawks

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Robbie Gould at Saints: Gould’s numbers have taken a dive in recent weeks, as he’s posted six or fewer fantasy points in five of his last six games. That trend is likely to continue this week, as Gould and the Niners travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. Their defense has allowed just one kicker to score more than six points against them since Week 4, so Gould is in a tough spot. Keep him on the wire.

Sit ‘Em

Michael Badgley at Dolphins: Badgley has been solid in recent weeks, scoring a combined 31 fantasy points over his last three games. That trend could come to an end, though, as a game against the Dolphins is difficult on paper. Miami has been tough on kickers, allowing a league-low five field-goal conversions on just nine attempts. The position has also averaged a mere 4.6 fantasy points against them.

Jason Myers vs. Rams: Myers has been on a nice hot streak, scoring a combined 27 fantasy points in his last three games. However, an upcoming game against the Rams could be the end of his statistical success. Los Angeles has allowed just nine field goals, and kickers have averaged fewer than six fantasy points against them. Their defense has also allowed the sixth-fewest extra points in the 2020 season.

More Sits

Stephen Gostkowski vs. Colts (TNF)

Joey Slye vs. Buccaneers

Busts

Rodrigo Blankenship at Titans (TNF)

Randy Bullock at Steelers

