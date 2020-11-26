SI.com
Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!
It's Thanksgiving week and that means we're deep in the 2020 fantasy football season. We have arrived! Let's set those Week 12 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

KICKERS

  1. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. LAC)
  2. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. LV)
  3. Jason Sanders, MIA (at NYJ) - The Jets have been generous to kickers, allowing an average of nearly 13 fantasy points per game at MetLife Stadium.
  4. Wil Lutz, NO (at DEN) - Denver's defense has been kind to visiting kickers, as the opposition has averaged nearly 11 fantasy points at Mile High.
  5. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. TEN)
  6. Daniel Carlson, LV (at ATL)
  7. Harrison Butker, KC (at TB)
  8. Justin Tucker, BAL (at PIT)
  9. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at NE)
  10. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CHI)
  11. Joey Slye, CAR (at MIN) - The Vikings defense has allowed 15 field-goal conversions and the most fantasy points (13.4 PPG) to road kickers.
  12. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. KC)
  13. Jason Myers, SEA (at PHI)
  14. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. WAS)
  15. Graham Gano, NYG (at CIN)
  16. Cody Parkey, CLE (at JAC)
  17. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SF)
  18. Matt Prater, DET (vs. HOU)
  19. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at DET)
  20. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. NO)
  21. Mike Badgley, LAC (at BUF)
  22. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at IND) - The Colts defense has allowed an average of just 5.6 fantasy points a game to kickers on their home field in 2020.
  23. Robbie Gould, SF (at LAR) - The Rams defense has allowed 13 field-goal conversions and the fourth-fewest fantasy points (6.2 PPG) to kickers.
  24. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. BAL) - No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.4 PPG) to kickers than Baltimore, so beware Boswell.
