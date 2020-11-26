Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

It's Thanksgiving week and that means we're deep in the 2020 fantasy football season. We have arrived! Let's set those Week 12 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

Saints, NO (at DEN) - Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Denver, so expect the Saints to keep marching at Empower Field.

Dolphins, MIA (at NYJ) - Enemy defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against the Jets, who average league lows in total yards and points.

Rams, LAR (vs. SF) Browns, CLE (at JAC) Giants, NYG (at CIN) - The Giants defense will be a popular streaming option with Joe Burrow out and Brandon Allen under center for the Bengals.

Packers, GB (vs. CHI) Steelers, PIT (vs. BAL) Colts, IND (vs. TEN) Seahawks, SEA (at PHI) Cardinals, ARI (at NE) Football Team, WAS (at DAL) Chiefs, KC (at TB) Cowboys, DAL (vs. WAS) Raiders, LV (at ATL) Bills , BUF (vs. LAC) Texans, HOU (at DET) Vikings, MIN (vs. CAR) Lions, DET (vs. HOU) Patriots, NE (vs. ARI) - Arizona is averaging 67.5 plays per game, not to mention the most total yards (414.3 YPG) and nearly 30 points per game. Bengals, CIN (vs. NYG) Panthers, CAR (at MIN) Eagles, PHI (vs. SEA) Titans, TEN (at IND) Jets, NYJ (vs. MIA)