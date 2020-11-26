Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACKS

Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CAR) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI) Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND) Josh Jacobs, LV (at ATL) Alvin Kamara, NO (at DEN) James Robinson, JAC (vs. CLE) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. WAS) Nick Chubb, CLE (at JAC) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. SEA) Chris Carson, SEA (at PHI) Mike Davis, CAR (at MIN) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DAL) - The Cowboys have allowed five runners, a list that includes Gibson, to score 18-plus fantasy points against them this season.

Kareem Hunt, CLE (at JAC) Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. LV) - Five different running backs have scored at least 18 fantasy points vs. Las Vegas, and another three have scored more than 15 points.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at TB) Kalen Ballage, LAC (at BUF) Kenyan Drake, ARI (at NE) James Conner, PIT (vs. BAL) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at NYJ) - The Jets defense has struggled against running backs, allowing an average of nearly 140 scrimmage yards and the seventh-most points.

David Montgomery, CHI (at GB) Wayne Gallman, NYG (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to running backs eight times this season, so Gallman is a nice option.

Gus Edwards, BAL (at PIT) - Edwards will see a very heavy workload for the Ravens with J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram both on the COVID-19 list.

Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. NYG) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DAL) Raheem Mostert, SF (at LAR) - The Rams defense has been tough on running backs, allowing just five total touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points. Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. TEN) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. NO) - The Saints defense has been tough on running backs this season, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Duke Johnson, HOU (at DET) - Johnson has seen a 35 percent touch share for the Texans since Week 9, but he’s averaged fewer than 10 fantasy points in that time. Damien Harris, NE (vs. ARI) - The potential return of Sony Michel could hurt Harris, and the Patriots will have to pass more to keep up with Arizona. Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. KC) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at NE) James White, NE (vs. ARI) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. LAC) Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. MIA) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. KC) Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. CHI) Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. HOU) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. SF) - The Niners have been tough on running backs, allowing eight total touchdowns and the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Jerick McKinnon, SF (at LAR) Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. HOU) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. LAC) Le'Veon Bell, KC (at TB) Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. SF) Devontae Booker, LV (at ATL) Latavius Murray, NO (at DEN) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. WAS) Brian Hill, ATL (vs. LV) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. NO) Carlos Hyde, SEA (at PHI) Justice Hill, BAL (at PIT) Jordan Wilkins, IND (vs. TEN) Matt Breida, MIA (at NYJ) Joshua Kelley, LAC (at BUF) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. MIA) Sony Michel, NE (vs. ARI) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. SF) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. NYG) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. BAL) Rodney Smith, CAR (at MIN)