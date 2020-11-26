Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

It's Thanksgiving week and that means we're deep in the 2020 fantasy football season. We have arrived! Let's set those Week 12 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TB) Kyler Murray, ARI (at NE) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LAC) Deshaun Watson, HOU (at DET) Russell Wilson, SEA (at PHI) Justin Herbert, LAC (at BUF) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI) Tom Brady, TB (vs. KC) - Quarterbacks have scored 20-plus points five different times vs. K.C., including two such performances from Derek Carr.

Taysom Hill, NO (at DEN) - The Broncos have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to the quarterbacks seven times, including four with over 20 points.

Derek Carr, LV (at ATL) - Atlanta's defense has been brutal against quarterbacks, allowing a league-high 25.9 fantasy points per game. Cam Newton, NE (vs. ARI) - The Cardinals have allowed an average of nearly 20 points per game and the third-most rushing yards to quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PIT) Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. LV) - As long as Julio Jones (hamstring) is active in a great matchup against the Raiders, I’d start Ryan (otherwise he’s a sit).

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. BAL) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at MIN) Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. SEA) - Wentz has seen his numbers tank in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score 15 fantasy points in a game since Week 7. Daniel Jones, NYG (at CIN) Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SF) - The Niners defense has allowed 18.2 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, which is a modest total this season.

Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at IND) - Indianapolis has held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 13 fantasy points in games at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2020.

Baker Mayfield, CLE (at JAC) - Mayfield has failed to score more than 16 points in all but one game, and his “best” game came versus the Bengals.

Philip Rivers, IND (vs. TEN) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CAR) - The Panthers have also allowed an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NYJ) Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. HOU) Alex Smith, WAS (at DAL) Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. WAS) Nick Foles, CHI (at GB) Drew Lock, DEN (vs. NO) Nick Mullens, SF (at LAR) Brandon Allen, CIN (vs. NYG) Joe Flacco, NYJ (vs. MIA) Mike Glennon, JAC (vs. CLE)