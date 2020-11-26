Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

It's Thanksgiving week and that means we're deep in the 2020 fantasy football season.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (vs. CHI) Tyreek Hill, KC (at TB) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LAC) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at NE) Keenan Allen, LAC (at BUF) Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. LV) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DAL) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at PHI) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at PHI) Michael Thomas, NO (at DEN) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CAR) - Home receivers lined out wide have scored the sixth-most fantasy points against the Panthers this season. Will Fuller, HOU (at DET) - Fuller will go up against a Lions defense that’s allowed nearly 40 fantasy points per game to wideouts this season. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SF) A.J. Brown, TEN (at IND) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CAR) Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SF) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. BAL) - The Ravens defense has given up 14-plus fantasy points to eight receivers, so I’d feel confident with D.J. in all lineups. Mike Evans, TB (vs. KC) Julio Jones, ATL (vs. LV) Allen Robinson, CHI (at GB) Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. BAL) - The Ravens defense has given up 14-plus fantasy points to eight receivers, so I’d feel confident with Claypool this week. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. KC) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DET) - Cooks will go up against a Lions defense that’s allowed nearly 40 fantasy points per game to wideouts this season. Robby Anderson, CAR (at MIN) - Minnesota has allowed 17 touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. HOU) D.J. Moore, CAR (at MIN) Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. WAS) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. BAL) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. LAC) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. NYG) Antonio Brown, TB (vs. KC) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. WAS) Curtis Samuel, CAR (at MIN) DeVante Parker, MIA (at NYJ) - The Jets defense has allowed an average of more than 200 receiving yards and the sixth-most fantasy points to wideouts. Sterling Shepard, NYG (at CIN) D.J. Chark, JAC (vs. CLE) Corey Davis, TEN (at IND) - The Colts defense has allowed just nine touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season. Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. ARI) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. TEN) Christian Kirk, ARI (at NE) Nelson Agholor, LV (at ATL) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. MIA) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at JAC) Travis Fulgham , PHI (vs. SEA) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. NO) Jalen Reagor, PHI (vs. SEA) Mike Williams, LAC (at BUF) - Wideouts have scored just nine touchdowns versus Buffalo, and the position has averaged the 10th-fewest points. Darius Slayton, NYG (at CIN) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. NYG) - I fear the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be the end of Higgins' run of consistent fantasy production. Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. NO) Deebo Samuel, SF (at LAR) - Wideouts have found the end zone just six times and has averaged 29.3 fantasy points against Los Angeles this season. Rashard Higgins, CLE (at JAC) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (vs. MIA) Denzel Mims, NYJ (vs. MIA) Damiere Byrd, NE (vs. ARI) Josh Reynolds, LAR (vs. SF) Richie James, SF (at LAR) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. WAS) Mecole Hardman, KC (at TB) T.Y. Hilton, IND ( vs. TEN)