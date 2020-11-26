SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

It's Thanksgiving week and that means we're deep in the 2020 fantasy football season. We have arrived! Let's set those Week 12 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

Lions T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football

TIGHT ENDS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at TB)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (at ATL)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. HOU) - Hockenson continues to be a reliable option for fantasy fans, averaging nearly 12 fantasy points a game at what is a thin position.
  5. Hunter Henry, LAC (at BUF) - Buffalo’s defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing six touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points this season.
  6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. SEA)
  7. Evan Engram, NYG (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has been generous to tight ends, allowing six touchdowns and nearly 15 fantasy points per game.
  8. Austin Hooper, CLE (at JAC)
  9. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. NO)
  10. Jonnu Smith, TEN (at IND)
  11. Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. LV)
  12. Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. BAL)
  13. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. KC)
  14. Logan Thomas, WAS (at DAL)
  15. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. WAS) - Schultz has averaged seven targets over his last three games and has scored 11-plus fantasy points twice in that time.
  16. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at NYJ)
  17. Jordan Reed, SF (at LAR)
  18. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CHI)
  19. Jimmy Graham, CHI (at GB) - Green Bay has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, so I’d be fading Graham on Sunday night.
  20. Jordan Akins, HOU (at DET)
  21. Trey Burton, IND (vs. TEN) - The last time Burton faced this AFC South opponent (Week 10), he was held to three targets and just 5.4 fantasy points.
  22. Will Dissly, SEA (at PHI)
  23. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. CAR)
  24. Jared Cook, NO (at DEN) - Cook has now seen six targets in his last three games, and things aren’t likely to get better while Taysom Hill is under center.
  25. Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. SF) - No team in the entire league has allowed fewer fantasy points (7.9 PPG) to opposing tight ends than the Niners.
  26. Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. TEN)
  27. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF) - No team in the entire league has allowed fewer fantasy points (7.9 PPG) to opposing tight ends than the Niners.
  28. Jacob Hollister, SEA (at PHI)
  29. Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CAR)
  30. Anthony Firkser, TEN (at IND)
It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

lou-seal
Play
MLB

67 Things Baseball Fans Should Be Grateful for in 2020

A little bit of gratitude never hurt.

Lions D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 12 Injury Report — Lions Limp Into Thanksgiving Thursday

Before you finalize your Week 12 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check the latest injury updates.

Marc Gasol throws a pass.
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Marc Gasol Signs Two-Year Deal With Lakers

Gasol, 35, has spent the last season and a half with the Raptors.

Feb 24, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA legend Michael Jordan speaks to the audience during the memorial to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Jordan Donates $2M From 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America

He opened a second medical clinic in Charlotte to help those without healthcare, and pledged to donate $100M over the next decade toward fighting racial injustice.

Josh Allen
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

miles-sanders-fantasy
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Chargers WR Keenan Allen will miss time with kidney injury--IMAGE
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

fantasy-football-noah-fant-breakout
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!