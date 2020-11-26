Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

It's Thanksgiving week and that means we're deep in the 2020 fantasy football season. We have arrived! Let's set those Week 12 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 12 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (at TB) Darren Waller, LV (at ATL) Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. HOU) - Hockenson continues to be a reliable option for fantasy fans, averaging nearly 12 fantasy points a game at what is a thin position. Hunter Henry, LAC (at BUF) - Buffalo’s defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing six touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points this season. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. SEA) Evan Engram, NYG (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has been generous to tight ends, allowing six touchdowns and nearly 15 fantasy points per game. Austin Hooper, CLE (at JAC) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. NO) Jonnu Smith, TEN (at IND) Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. LV) Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. BAL) Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. KC) Logan Thomas, WAS (at DAL) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. WAS) - Schultz has averaged seven targets over his last three games and has scored 11-plus fantasy points twice in that time. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at NYJ) Jordan Reed, SF (at LAR) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CHI) Jimmy Graham, CHI (at GB) - Green Bay has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, so I’d be fading Graham on Sunday night. Jordan Akins, HOU (at DET) Trey Burton, IND (vs. TEN) - The last time Burton faced this AFC South opponent (Week 10), he was held to three targets and just 5.4 fantasy points. Will Dissly, SEA (at PHI) Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. CAR) Jared Cook, NO (at DEN) - Cook has now seen six targets in his last three games, and things aren’t likely to get better while Taysom Hill is under center. Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. SF) - No team in the entire league has allowed fewer fantasy points (7.9 PPG) to opposing tight ends than the Niners. Mo Alie-Cox, IND (vs. TEN) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF) - No team in the entire league has allowed fewer fantasy points (7.9 PPG) to opposing tight ends than the Niners. Jacob Hollister, SEA (at PHI) Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CAR) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at IND)