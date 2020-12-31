Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers
Your league is still going?! Consider yourself lucky that you get an extra week to compete. However, Week 17 is always a little tricky with so many teams already locked into a playoff spot and injuries have added up into one wild final week!
Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 17 Rankings (PPR)
KICKERS
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. JAC)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA)
- Wil Lutz, NO (at CAR)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. ATL)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NYG)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at ARI)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (at DET)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (at KC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. PIT)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at PH)
- Joey Slye, CAR (vs. NO)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. MIN)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
- Mike Nugent, ARI (at LAR)