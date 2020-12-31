SI.com
Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Your league is still going?! Consider yourself lucky that you get an extra week to compete. However, Week 17 is always a little tricky with so many teams already locked into a playoff spot and injuries have added up into one wild final week!

Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 17 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

  1. Daniel Carlson, LV (at DEN)
  2. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
  3. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. JAC)
  4. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA)
  5. Wil Lutz, NO (at CAR)
  6. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. ATL)
  7. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at NYG)
  8. Jason Myers, SEA (at ARI)
  9. Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF)
  10. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB)
  11. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TEN)
  12. Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI)
  13. Dan Bailey, MIN (at DET)
  14. Mike Badgley, LAC (at KC)
  15. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC)
  16. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LV)
  17. Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. PIT)
  18. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
  19. Nick Folk, NE (vs. NYJ)
  20. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at PH)
  21. Joey Slye, CAR (vs. NO)
  22. Matt Prater, DET (vs. MIN)
  23. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
  24. Mike Nugent, ARI (at LAR)
