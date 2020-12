Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Your league is still going?! Consider yourself lucky that you get an extra week to compete. However, Week 17 is always a little tricky with so many teams already locked into a playoff spot and injuries have added up into one wild final week!

Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Darren Waller, LV (at DEN) George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA) Mark Andrews, BAL (at CIN) Logan Thomas, WAS (at PHI) Robert Tonyan, GB (at CHI) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. MIN) Mike Gesicki, MIA (at BUF) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. DAL) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LV) Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. ATL) Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at DET) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS) Jared Cook, NO (at CAR) Jonnu Smith, TEN (at HOU) Hayden Hurst, ATL (at TB) Eric Ebron, PIT (at CLE) Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. PIT) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at NYG) Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. GB) Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. TEN) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. GB) Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. WAS) Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. SEA) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI) Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. ARI) Donald Parham, LAC (at KC) Trey Burton, IND (vs. JAC) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. MIA) Jack Doyle, IND (vs. JAC) Tyler Eifert, JAC (at IND)