Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Your league is still going?! Consider yourself lucky that you get an extra week to compete. However, Week 17 is always a little tricky with so many teams already locked into a playoff spot and injuries have added up into one wild final week!

Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Derrick Henry, TEN (at HOU) Alvin Kamara, NO (at CAR) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAC) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. GB) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. PIT) Chris Carson, SEA (at SF) David Johnson, HOU (vs. TEN) Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN) Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI) Myles Gaskin, MIA (at BUF) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. MIN) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. SEA) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. LV) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at NYG) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at CIN) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. WAS) Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. ARI) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. PHI) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at PHI) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. PIT) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. ATL) Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. BAL) Kenyan Drake, ARI (at LAR) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. JAC) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at DET) James Conner, PIT (at CLE) Gus Edwards, BAL (at CIN) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. LAC) Dare Ogunbowale, JAC (at IND) Ty Johnson, NYJ (at NE) Tony Pollard, DAL (at NYG) Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. DAL) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA) Sony Michel, NE (vs. NYJ) James White, NE (vs. NYJ) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. MIA) Ronald Jones, TB (vs. ATL) Ito Smith, ATL (at TB) Latavius Murray, NO (ay CAR) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. BAL) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at LAR) A.J. Dillon, GB (at CHI) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at CLE) Mike Boone, MIN (at DET) Royce Freeman, DEN (vs. LV) Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. SEA) Carlos Hyde, SEA (at SF) Devine Ozigbo, JAC (at IND) Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. LAC) Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. DEN) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at BUF) Darrynton Evans, TEN (at HOU) Brian Hill, ATL (at TB) Alfred Morris, NYG (vs. DAL) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. WAS) Darwin Thompson, KC (vs. LAC) Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. MIN)