Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Your league is still going?! Consider yourself lucky that you get an extra week to compete. However, Week 17 is always a little tricky with so many teams already locked into a playoff spot and injuries have added up into one wild final week!

Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 17 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (at CHI) Calvin Ridley, ATL (at TB) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA) A.J. Brown, TEN (at HOU) Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DET) Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. GB) Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at SF) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ATL) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. TEN) Amari Cooper, DAL (at NYG) Corey Davis, TEN (at HOU) Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. NO) Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. MIN) Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. PIT) T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. JAC) Robert Woods, LAR (vs. ARI) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. NO) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at CAR) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at NE) Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. NO) Marquise Brown, BAL (at CIN) Nelson Agholor, LV (at DEN) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CLE) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at SF) Antonio Brown, TB (vs. ATL) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. DAL) Russell Gage, ATL (at TB) Keke Coutee, HOU (vs. TEN) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at NYG) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at CLE) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. MIA) D.J. Chark, JAC (at IND) Michael Gallup, DAL (at NYG) Mike Williams, LAC (at KC) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. LV) DeVante Parker, MIA (at BUF) Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. PIT) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LV) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. DAL) Chase Claypool, PIT (at CLE) Cam Sims, WAS (at PHI) Tyron Johnson, LAC (at DEN) Laviska Shenault, JAC (at IND) Zach Pascal, IND (vs. JAC) Chad Hansen, HOU (vs. TEN) Allen Lazard, GB (at CHI) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NYJ) Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. LAC) Danny Amendola , DET (vs. MIN) Denzel Mims, NYJ (at NE) A.J. Green, CIN (vs. BAL) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. GB) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. LAC) Jalen Guyton, LAC (at KC) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAC) Christian Kirk, ARI (at LAR)