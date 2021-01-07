Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs
Welcome to the NFL postseason! There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings (PPR)
RUNNING BACKS
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. CHI)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at BUF)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at NO)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at PIT)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at TEN)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. TB)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. TB)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Ronald Jones, TB (at WAS)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at PIT)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at BUF)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at SEA)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. IND)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at TEN)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. CHI)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. IND)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at WAS)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. CLE)
- Malcolm Brown , LAR (at SEA)
- Darrynton Evans, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Alex Collins, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Peyton Barber, WAS (vs. TB)