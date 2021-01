Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers & Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend kickers & team defenses rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the NFL postseason! There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. IND) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. BUF) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. CHI) Ryan Succop, TB (at WAS) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LAR) Matthew Wright, PIT (vs. CLE) Sam Sloman, TEN (vs. BAL) Cody Parkey, CLE (at PIT) Cairo Santos, CHI (at NO) Matt Gay, LAR (at SEA) Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs. TB)

TEAM DEFENSES (DST)