Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks
Welcome to the NFL postseason! There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings (PPR)
QUARTERBACKS
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at TEN)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. IND)
- Tom Brady, TB (at WAS)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Drew Brees, NO (vs. CHI)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at PIT)
- Mitch Trubisky, CHI (at NO)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at BUF)
- John Wolford, LAR (at SEA)
- Alex Smith, WAS (vs. TB)