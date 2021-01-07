Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends
Welcome to the NFL postseason! There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings (PPR)
TIGHT ENDS
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at TEN)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. TB)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. CHI)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at PIT)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at WAS)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. IND)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SEA)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at NO)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at NO)
- Trey Burton, IND (at BUF)
- Will Dissly, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at BUF)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. BAL)