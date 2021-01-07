Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers
Welcome to the NFL postseason! There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings (PPR)
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs.IND)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at NO)
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CHI)
- Mike Evans, TB (at WAS)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at TEN)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at WAS)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CLE)
- D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. TB)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at PIT)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at WAS)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR)
- Corey Davis, TEN (vs. BAL)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at BUF)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at SEA)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SEA)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. CHI)
- John Brown, BUF (vs. IND)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at NO)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (at PIT)
- Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. IND)