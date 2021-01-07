SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend wide receivers rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to the NFL postseason! There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Super Wild-Card Weekend Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Super Wild-Card Weekend Hub: Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools

Super Wild-Card Weekend Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

  1. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs.IND)
  2. A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. BAL)
  3. Allen Robinson, CHI (at NO)
  4. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. CHI)
  5. Mike Evans, TB (at WAS)
  6. Marquise Brown, BAL (at TEN)
  7. Chris Godwin, TB (at WAS)
  8. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CLE)
  9. D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. LAR)
  10. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. TB)
  11. Jarvis Landry, CLE (at PIT)
  12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CLE)
  13. Antonio Brown, TB (at WAS)
  14. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LAR)
  15. Corey Davis, TEN (vs. BAL)
  16. T.Y. Hilton, IND (at BUF)
  17. Robert Woods, LAR (at SEA)
  18. Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CLE)
  19. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SEA)
  20. Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. CHI)
  21. John Brown, BUF (vs. IND)
  22. Darnell Mooney, CHI (at NO)
  23. Rashard Higgins, CLE (at PIT)
  24. Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. IND)

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers & Team Defenses

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend kickers & team defenses rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 12 NFL DFS Ambush Alvin Kamara
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend running backs rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Bills Stefon Diggs
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend wide receivers rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend tight ends rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Ravens Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend quarterbacks rankings to help you dominate the competition!

markelle-fultz-orlando-magic-big-question
Play
NBA

Magic's Markelle Fultz Suffers Torn ACL vs. Cavaliers, Out for Season

Fultz suffered a non-contact left knee injury during the first quarter of Orlando's game Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Beal Pours in 60 Points, but Wizards Lose to East-Leading 76ers

Bradley Beal went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-pointers and went 13 of 15 from the line to match Gilbert Arenas's franchise single-game points record.

bucks pistons kneel
Play
NBA

Bucks, Pistons Kneel Following Capitol Siege, Jacob Blake Decision

On the same day the U.S. Capitol was breached by rioters, the Bucks and Pistons kneeled immediately following the game's opening tip.