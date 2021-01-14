Michael Fabiano's Divisional Round Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs
Welcome to the NFL postseason! We are now in the Divisional Round and down to eight teams, four from each conference.
There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Divisional Round Rankings (PPR)
RUNNING BACKS
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at KC)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. LAR)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at BUF)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at GB)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. CLE)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at KC)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Ronald Jones, TB (at NO)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. CLE)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. TB)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at BUF)
- Malcolm Brown , LAR (at GB)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. LAR)
- T.J. Yeldon, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TB (at NO)
- Darrel Williams, KC (vs. CLE)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. LAR)
- Justice Hill, BAL (at BUF)