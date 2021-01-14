Michael Fabiano's Divisional Round Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his divisional round quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the NFL postseason! We are now in the Divisional Round and down to eight teams, four from each conference.

There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!



Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | TEAM DEFENSES

Divisional Round Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS