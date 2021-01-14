Michael Fabiano's Divisional Round Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers
Welcome to the NFL postseason! We are now in the Divisional Round and down to eight teams, four from each conference.
There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Divisional Round Rankings (PPR)
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. CLE)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. LAR)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TB)
- Mike Evans, TB (at NO)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at NO)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at BUF)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at NO)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at KC)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at GB)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at GB)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. TB)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (at KC)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. CLE)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. LAR)
- John Brown, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. CLE)
- Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Josh Reynolds, LAR (at GB)
- Deonte Harris, NO (vs. TB)
- Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. CLE)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. LAR)
- Miles Boykin, BAL (vs. BUF)