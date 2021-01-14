Michael Fabiano's Divisional Round Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends
Welcome to the NFL postseason! We are now in the Divisional Round and down to eight teams, four from each conference.
There are fantasy leagues for the playoffs so let's set a winning lineup. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Divisional Round Rankings (PPR)
TIGHT ENDS
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CLE)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at BUF)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at KC)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. LAR)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. TB)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NO)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at GB)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. BAL)
- Cameron Brate, TB (at NO)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (at GB)
- Adam Trautman, NO (vs. TB)
- Harrison Bryant, CLE (at KC)