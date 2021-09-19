Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Updates

Some stars, like OBJ and Josh Jacobs, were ruled out early in the week with others carrying questionable designations into Sunday

Keeping up with injury designations and who’s going to “give it a go” or not can seem like a full-time job on Sunday mornings. I compiled all of the fantasy relevant players carrying injury designations into the weekend so you don’t have to.

Check back here for updates as players are activated or ruled out of action today and for any other injury additions.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders — OUT

Jacobs will not play against the Steelers. He was questionable with toe and ankle injuries leading up to Monday Night Football, and he won’t go on a short week against Pittsburgh’s fearsome front seven. Elevate Kenyan Drake to a flex play in a game Las Vegas will be playing from behind.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns — OUT

Beckham is still recovering from knee surgery and will miss his second straight game to start the season against the Texans. Second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz stepped up in Beckham’s absence last week, but this may be a game Cleveland relies even more heavily on its rushing attack.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Swift (groin) was limited in Friday’s practice but running backs coach Duce Staley said the injury is “no concern,” according to the Detroit Free Press. He did not start the season opener against the 49ers but still saw substantial work. Swift surpassed 100 total yards and scored.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Williams (chest) was also limited in Friday’s practice. The other half of Detroit’s two-headed rushing attack started last week and largely split time with Swift. The Lions get the Packers to begin division play.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks — DOUBTFUL

Penny (calf) did not practice all week for Seattle. He took two carries for eight yards last week against Seattle. If Penny does not go against the Titans, veteran Alex Collins is in line to receive snaps behind Chris Carson. Penny is not expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Parris Campbell, WR, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Campbell (abdomen) was limited in Friday’s practice after being a late addition to the injury report. He had one catch for 24 yards Week 1. The Colts’ offense primarily went through its running backs last week, but the receiving duties fall on Indianapolis' young, banged up wideouts with T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Pittman (ankle) was also limited in Friday’s practice. He caught three passes for 29 yards last week against the Seahawks. Schefter reported Sunday morning the Colts are "confident" Pittman and Campbell will play.

Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills, — QUESTIONABLE, EXPECTED TO PLAY

Davis (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. He caught two passes, one for a touchdown, in last week’s loss to the Steelers. Davis is expected to play, according to Schefter.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets — QUESTIONABLE

Crowder (groin) missed New York’s season opener after a positive COVID-19 test and was questionable heading into the weekend. The veteran pass catcher was cleared this week and is expected to play against the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens — QUESTIONABLE

Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs. On a short week after playing Monday night, Brown missed practice earlier in the week but returned Friday. He caught six passes for 69 yards and a score against the Raiders in Week 1.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Lions — OUT

Williams (concussion) has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Packers by coach Dan Campbell. Williams left the opener against the 49ers early and was in concussion protocol this week.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots — QUESTIONABLE

Smith (hip) was a limited participant in practice late in the week. He was more involved than fellow tight end Hunter Henry in the opener, catching five passes for 42 yards.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears — QUESTIONABLE

Mooney (back) was also questionable heading into Week 1 and ended up playing against the Rams. He had five catches in the opener but only finished with 26 yards.