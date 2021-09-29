Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

If you have to play the matchup, there are a few emerging options available to you in Week 4.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Younghoe Koo vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Koo has had a slow start to the season, ranking tied for 24th among kickers after three weeks. I'd keep the faith this week though, as he'll face a Washington defense that has allowed at least eight points every week, including two who scored 13-plus points.

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

• QUARTERBACKS

• RUNNING BACKS

• WIDE RECEIVERS

• TIGHT ENDS

• KICKERS

• TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Robbie Gould vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Gould has posted consecutive stinkers, scoring a combined nine fantasy points after putting up 13 in Week 1. I think the veteran will rebound this weekend, as he’ll go up against a Seattle defense that has surrendered an average of more than 10 points per game to kickers this season.

Chase McLaughlin at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaughlin has quietly had a nice start to the season, averaging better than nine fantasy points in his first three games. He has a great matchup next on the slate too, as the Vikings have allowed 11 or more fantasy points to kickers twice and the seventh-most points to the position overall.

More Starts

Rodrigo Blankenship at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mason Crosby vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

Cairo Santos vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Randy Bullock at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has struggled over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 11 fantasy points behind a mediocre Steelers offense. He’ll be a fade for me this week, as Pittsburgh heads to Green Bay to face a Packers defense that’s surrendered an average of fewer than six points per game to kickers.

Sit ‘Em

Brandon McManus vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McManus is the second-best kicker in fantasy football after three weeks, averaging 11.3 points. So while it might be tough to sit him, the Ravens have allowed just five points to two of the three kickers their defense has faced. McManus has also had a very favorable schedule thus far.

Nick Folk vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Folk has had a nice start to the year, scoring a combined 30 fantasy points in his first three games. I'd bench him this week though, as the Patriots could struggle to move the football against the Buccaneers and a defense that will undoubtedly be sour after getting crushed in Los Angeles last week.

More Sits

Jake Elliott vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dustin Hopkins at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Busts

Jason Sanders vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Graham Gano at Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!