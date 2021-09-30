September 30, 2021
Week 4 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Tyler Bass should have plenty of scoring opportunities against the struggling Texans.
Author:

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 4 Rankings (PPR)

Bills Tyler Bass

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at DEN)
  2. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. HOU)
  3. Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC)
  4. Harrison Butker, KC (at PHI)
  5. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. ARI)
  6. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. WAS)
  7. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. SEA)
  8. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at MIN)
  9. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. CAR)
  10. Ryan Succop, TB (at NE)
  11. Randy Bullock, TEN (at NYJ)
  12. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. JAC)
  13. Matt Prater, ARI (at LAR)
  14. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. BAL)
  15. Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (vs. LV)
  16. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. PIT)
  17. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. CLE)
  18. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. IND)
  19. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at MIA)
  20. Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at DAL)
  21. Graham Gano, NYG (at NO)
  22. Jason Myers, SEA (at SF)
  23. Nick Folk, NE (vs. TB)
  24. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at ATL)
  25. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. DET)
  26. Aldrick Rosas, NO (vs. NYG)
  27. Austin Seibert, DET (at CHI)
  28. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. KC)
  29. Chris Boswell, PIT (at GB)
  30. Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. TEN)
  31. Joey Slye, HOU (at BUF)
  32. Josh Lambo, JAC (at CIN)

