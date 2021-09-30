Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.
Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
Week 4 Rankings (PPR)
KICKER RANKINGS
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at DEN)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at PHI)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. SEA)
- Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at MIN)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at NE)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at NYJ)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. JAC)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at LAR)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (vs. LV)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. PIT)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. IND)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at MIA)
- Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at DAL)
- Graham Gano, NYG (at NO)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at SF)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. TB)
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at ATL)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. DET)
- Aldrick Rosas, NO (vs. NYG)
- Austin Seibert, DET (at CHI)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. KC)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (at GB)
- Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Joey Slye, HOU (at BUF)
- Josh Lambo, JAC (at CIN)
