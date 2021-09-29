Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running Backs

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Jonathan Taylor at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Taylor has been an absolute dud for fantasy managers over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 14.5 points. That ranks him tied for 45th among running backs in that time. You’re probably still starting him regardless, so consider this a bit of reassurance in a smash spot against the Dolphins. Their defense just gave up 23.2 fantasy points to Raiders backup RB Peyton Barber.

Start ‘Em

Joe Mixon vs. Jaguars (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Much like Taylor, Mixon has put up a pair of stinkers after a monster stat line in the opener. However, I'm expecting him to make some noise this week, as Mixon will face a great matchup versus the Jags on Thursday night. After three weeks, their defense has been brutal against running backs, surrendering five total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position.

David Montgomery vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Montgomery has posted two straight stinkers, scoring a combined 18.4 fantasy points in that time. I think he'll rebound this week, as Montgomery has a great matchup against the Lions. Their defense has allowed six touchdowns and the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season, and Montgomery beat them for 27.1 points in their last meeting (2020).

Miles Sanders vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders didn’t do much against Dallas on Monday night, but the Eagles ran the ball just three times in the contest. I expect him to rebound in what could be a real scoreboard scorcher against Kansas City. After three weeks, the Chiefs defense has struggled against opposing running backs, allowing five total touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to the position.

Chuba Hubbard at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Panthers will be without their top offensive weapon, Christian McCaffrey, leaving Hubbard as their new No. 1 runner. He led Panthers' backs in snaps and touches last week after CMC went down, making the rookie an attractive volume play against the Cowboys. Their defense has been tough on backs but did allow a big line to Austin Ekeler, so Hubbard is a FLEX starter.

More Starts

Chris Carson at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

D’Andre Swift at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Jonathan Taylor at Dolphins ($6,300)

David Montgomery vs. Lions ($5,800)

Zack Moss vs. Texans ($5,300)

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Damien Harris vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Harris is coming off the worst line of the season, scoring a mere 3.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Saints. Things are unlikely to get better this week, as the Patriots will face a Buccaneers defense that has allowed just 57.2 rushing yards per game this season. This game could go sideways in a hurry for New England, so the potential for a negative game script is clear as well.

Sit ‘Em

Ty’Son Williams at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): If last weekend was an indication, the Ravens are going with a true committee moving forward. Williams did lead with 29 snaps, but he saw just five touches in a close game against the Lions. That usage is a concern, as is a matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed no touchdowns in its first three games and the second-fewest points to opposing backs.

Mike Davis vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Davis was projected to be the top runner in Atlanta, but he found himself in a committee with Cordarrelle Patterson. In fact, Patterson has been the more productive of the two backs in the first three games. The Football Team's defense has struggled, but it has allowed just two total touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to runners.

Myles Gaskin vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I liked Gaskin last week against the Raiders, but he scored just 10.4 fantasy points in the contest. He also played just 10 more snaps than Malcolm Brown, who had two red-zone looks compared to none for Gaskin. The Colts defense has allowed just two scores and the 11th-fewest points to runners, so beware Gaskin.

James Conner at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Conner had a great stat line last week, scoring a season-high 18.3 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. However, most of his points came on two goal-line touchdowns, and you can't bank on those each week. He also played 18 fewer snaps and saw six fewer touches than Chase Edmonds. Add that to a tough matchup against the Rams, and Conner needs to be on your bench.

More Sits

Javonte Williams vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Leonard Fournette at Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Mark Ingram at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Alexander Mattison vs. Browns ($6,600)

Melvin Gordon vs. Ravens ($5,500)

Ty’Son Williams at Broncos ($5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!