September 30, 2021
Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

A favorable matchup against the New York Jets should get the Titans DST back on track.
Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 4 Rankings (PPR)

Tennessee Titans Jayon Brown & Rashaan Evans

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

  1. Bills, BUF (vs. HOU)
  2. Titans, TEN (at NYJ)
  3. Buccaneers, TB (at NE)
  4. Saints, NO (vs. NYG)
  5. Broncos, DEN (vs. BAL)
  6. Patriots, NE (vs. TB)
  7. Bears, CHI (vs. DET)
  8. Chiefs, KC (at PHI)
  9. Dolphins, MIA (vs. IND)
  10. Football Team, WAS (at ATL)
  11. Bengals, CIN (vs. JAC)
  12. Cowboys, DAL (vs. CAR)
  13. Colts, IND (at MIA)
  14. Chargers, LAC (vs. LV)
  15. Browns, CLE (at MIN)
  16. Giants, NYG (at NO)
  17. Rams, LAR (vs. ARI)
  18. Ravens, BAL (at DEN)
  19. Packers, GB (vs. PIT)
  20. 49ers, SF (vs. SEA)
  21. Falcons, ATL (vs. WAS)
  22. Vikings, MIN (vs. CLE)
  23. Seahawks, SEA (at SF)
  24. Jaguars, JAC (at CIN)
  25. Raiders, LV (at LAC)
  26. Panthers, CAR (at DAL)
  27. Steelers, PIT (at GB)
  28. Lions , DET (at CHI)
  29. Jets, NYJ (vs. TEN)
  30. Cardinals, ARI (at LAR)
  31. Eagles, PHI (vs. KC)
  32. Texans, HOU (at BUF)

