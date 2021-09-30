Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.
Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS
- Bills, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Titans, TEN (at NYJ)
- Buccaneers, TB (at NE)
- Saints, NO (vs. NYG)
- Broncos, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Patriots, NE (vs. TB)
- Bears, CHI (vs. DET)
- Chiefs, KC (at PHI)
- Dolphins, MIA (vs. IND)
- Football Team, WAS (at ATL)
- Bengals, CIN (vs. JAC)
- Cowboys, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Colts, IND (at MIA)
- Chargers, LAC (vs. LV)
- Browns, CLE (at MIN)
- Giants, NYG (at NO)
- Rams, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Ravens, BAL (at DEN)
- Packers, GB (vs. PIT)
- 49ers, SF (vs. SEA)
- Falcons, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Vikings, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Seahawks, SEA (at SF)
- Jaguars, JAC (at CIN)
- Raiders, LV (at LAC)
- Panthers, CAR (at DAL)
- Steelers, PIT (at GB)
- Lions , DET (at CHI)
- Jets, NYJ (vs. TEN)
- Cardinals, ARI (at LAR)
- Eagles, PHI (vs. KC)
- Texans, HOU (at BUF)
