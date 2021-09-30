Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.
Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
Week 4 Rankings (PPR)
TIGHT END RANKINGS
- Travis Kelce, KC (at PHI)
- Darren Waller, LV (at LAC)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CHI)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at DEN)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NE)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. WAS)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BAL)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. PIT)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. IND)
- Hunter Henry, NE (vs. TB)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. KC)
- Jared Cook, LAC (vs. LV)
- Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. CLE)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. HOU)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at MIN)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at NO)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. TB)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DET)
- Gerald Everett, SEA (at SF)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. KC)
- Jack Doyle, IND (at MIA)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at GB)
- Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. BAL)
- David Njoku, CLE (at MIN)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (vs. CAR)
- Maxx Williams, ARI (at LAR)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (at DAL)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. NYG)
