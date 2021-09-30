Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle is due for a trip to the end zone this week against the Seahawks

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 4 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (at PHI) Darren Waller, LV (at LAC) George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CHI) Mark Andrews, BAL (at DEN) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NE) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. WAS) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BAL) Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. PIT) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. IND) Hunter Henry, NE (vs. TB) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. KC) Jared Cook, LAC (vs. LV) Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. CLE) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CAR) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. HOU) Austin Hooper, CLE (at MIN) Evan Engram, NYG (at NO) Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. TB) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DET) Gerald Everett, SEA (at SF) Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. KC) Jack Doyle, IND (at MIA) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at GB) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. BAL) David Njoku, CLE (at MIN) Blake Jarwin, DAL (vs. CAR) Maxx Williams, ARI (at LAR) Tommy Tremble, CAR (at DAL) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. NYG)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters